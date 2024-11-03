Elon Musk goes all out to defame ‘Diddy party celebs’ Jennifer Lopez, Eminem, and Cardi B for supporting Harris

Kamala Harris is basking in an outpouring of Hollywood love that seems to eclipse even Obama’s star power. From pop icons like Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift to A-list actors like George Clooney, the support has been nothing short of a blockbuster hit, with some even making appearances at her rallies. Elon Musk responds to Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, a die-hard Trump supporter, appears to be struggling to swallow this surge of celebrity backing. This time, he aimed his fire at Lopez, Cardi B, Eminem, and others, criticising their endorsements and even trying to throw shade by associating some of them with Diddy and his parties.

Cardi B reacts to Musk’s remarks after Harris rally appearance

“Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words,” remarked the Tesla owner in a quote-tweet responding to a Trump fan account that shared a clip of the Bodak Yellow singer during her appearance at a Milwaukee rally for the vice president and presidential candidate. Earlier Cardi B while headlining Harris’ Milwaukee rally faced a teleprompter malfunction, requiring her to stall for time while someone handed her a phone containing her speech points.

The right wing X account further commented, “The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy,” labeling the situation as “embarrassing.”

Responding to Musk’s criticism, Cardi B, never one to mince her words, wrote a scathing reply asking him to "PS fix my algorithm." She stated, “I’m not a puppet, Elon. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents who had to work their asses off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of Section 8, I’m a product of poverty, and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you… But you don’t know anything about that. You don’t know one thing about the American struggle.”

Elon Musk slams Jennifer Lopez’s speech against Donald Trump

Trump and his MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe faced intense backlash on social media after Hinchcliffe's offensive remarks during a live event on October 27. While introducing the Republican Party as having a "good sense of humour," he made derogatory comments about Latino migrants and Puerto Rico, suggesting that Latinos "love making babies" and referring to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."

Jennifer Lopez, the pop star who is a Puerto Rican native, condemned Trump and his jokes about her home in a recent rally appearance for Vice President Kamala Harris. In response to the controversy, Elon Musk commented that "the public sees through it."

Responding to an X post which called stars like JLO and other ‘professional liars,’ Musk wrote, “Even if everyone in music and entertainment supports the Kamala puppet, it won't matter. The public sees through it." “All these Diddy party participants for Harris,” a user commented on his response.

Musk calls Eminem ‘Diddy party participant’

Elon Musk's recent tirade against Hollywood celebrities who support Kamala Harris isn’t just talk; it’s also laced with some serious allegations. Back in October, he dragged Eminem into the mix, linking him to Diddy and his infamous parties after Eminem voiced his support for Harris.

Diddy, currently behind bars on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, is known for throwing wild parties that often attract controversy and a slew of high-profile names. Musk seized the chance to throw shade at Eminem, referring to him as "yet another Diddy party participant." The comment came after Eminem had introduced former President Barack Obama at a rally in Detroit. This is particularly interesting because Musk himself was the one to call Diddy his ‘best friend’ at one point who is also reportedly an investor in his X.

Elon Musk and controversial Taylor Swift post

Following the powerful endorsement of Kamala Harris by a pop star whose influence was believed to be capable of swaying elections, Elon Musk fired back with a snarky remark directed at Taylor Swift after her debate-night jab at Donald Trump, and signing off as a “childless cat lady.” Musk, quipped, “Fine, Taylor... you win... I’ll give you a child and protect your cats with my life.” His comment sparked massive backlash online.