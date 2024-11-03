Controversial white supremacist endorses Kamala Harris; once yelled ‘Hail Trump'

Kamala Harris, just three days before the elections, has secured the endorsement of Richard Spencer, one of the United States' most notorious white supremacists. Harris, who has strong backing from Hollywood, pop culture, and tech leaders, is now leading her rival Donald Trump in donation numbers. Richard Spencer(Getty Images )

In a shocking development, Spencer, known for his extreme views and as a central figure at the 2017 Charlottesville rally, is urging his followers—once avid Trump supporters—to back the Vice President in the upcoming presidential election. In a nearly 12-minute video posted on X, Spencer praised Harris as the “best manager of the American empire.”

Richard Spencer endorses Kamala Harris

On November 2, while Kamala Harris and Donald Trump were locking horns in battleground Wisconsin and trading barbs, Richard Spencer, known for his racist and antisemitic views and infamous for coining the term "alt-right," addressed his big fan following on X (formerly Twitter). In a video captioned “Why I Am Voting for Harris,” he declared, “I want you all to know that I am voting for Kamala Harris, and I hope you will too.”

“At the DNC, she said that she 100% supports Israel. She’ll give Israel lethal aid,” Spencer, who is among the 14 organizers facing financial penalties from a civil lawsuit after the deadly 2017 'Unite the Right' rally, stated. He further noted that she acknowledged the severe suffering in the region and affirmed that Palestinians are entitled to their own state and sovereignty. “They need to have a government, a legitimate organisation through which they can live in peace, side by side with Israel . . . I have criticisms of that, but nevertheless, I find that better than Donald Trump.”

In 2016, after Trump’s victory, the former co-editor of the now-defunct Altright.com celebrated the win over former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by proclaiming, “Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!”

Spencer explains why he is no longer a fan of Trump

“If there is a regional conflict between Israel and Iran, Trump seems much more likely to not only support Israel in this, but take part in it, start bombing Iranian nuclear facilities,” Spencer added.

Spencer showed his admiration for the VP praising her adaptability, believing she aligns with a centrist approach that supports rational governance and democratic principles. He plans to vote for her and other Democrats in Montana, citing figures like Sen. John Tester and House candidate Monica Tranel. Disappointed in Trump, he criticised him for shutting down important discussions and promoting foolish ideas, despite having supported him in the past.

“When I put it that way, the choice is very clear. I think Donald Trump and the MAGA [Make America Great Again] movement bring nothing but stupidity and chaos.”

Speaking to Newsweek, Spencer who advocates for a white nationalist agenda and has been involved in various neo-Nazi events with a history of making inflammatory statements about race and politics, said, "I just want someone who is competent to be in charge so that something can happen, as opposed to demonisation of the other side." He discussed the failed bipartisan border bill that Republicans blocked earlier this year. He remarked that resisting efforts to improve the situation could be seen as morally wrong.