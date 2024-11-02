Cardi B struggles to read after teleprompter fail at Kamala Harris rally, later reads from her phone

Cardi B found herself in an awkward situation as she went on the stage at a rally in support of US presidential candidate Kamala Harris, on Friday evening. As per Dailymail, the singer was present at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis to show her support for Vice President Kamala Harris. The singer faced a technical issue on stage as she struggled to read the teleprompter. (Also read: Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris after US presidential debate) Cardi B speaks ahead of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a "When We Vote We Win" rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 1, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

What happened as Cardi B went on stage

Cardi B went on stage to loud cheers from the audience but paused for a few seconds, looking at the teleprompter. She then started to remove her gloves and said, “One second guys. One second!” Again pausing for a few awkward seconds on stage, she managed to say, "OK. So I don't take lightly the call,” Cardi B tried speaking again, continuing, “I'm sorry guys, I'm a little nervous. I'm a little nervous guys, I've been waiting for this moment this whole life, my whole life.”

She then started to look around, seemingly to signal her team for assistance. She went on respond to the audience, “I need patience over here, patience where are you girl? I need patience over here!” She shouted repeatedly, "Are we ready to make history?” Finally a woman from her team handed her the phone, from which she started to make her speech.

What Cardi B said

Cardi B then said she was not planning on voting this year before Harris joined the presidential race. Before President Joe Biden stepped down as the presidential nominee, Cardi had announced that she would not vote in the upcoming elections and criticised the current administration for sending aid to as she described “fund two wars.”

She said, “I did not have faith for any candidate until she joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear — things I want to see next in this country. I believe in every word that comes out of her mouth; she’s passionate, she’s compassionate, she shows empathy, and most of all, she is not delusional.”