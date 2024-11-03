Trump appears to mimic ‘sex act’ on stage after Microphone malfunction; ‘way too low'

Donald Trump was holding a campaign rally in the key battleground state of Wisconsin, trying to sway voters just three days before the elections, but he left the audience in disbelief as he seemingly mimicked a sexual act on a microphone stand following a technical glitch. The former president looked frustrated as his microphone was set at a low height before he dramatically grabbed the stand and made suggestive gestures. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump dances at a campaign rally in Gastonia, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(AP)

Donald Trump’s microphone meltdown at Wisconsin

“Do you want to see me knock the hell out of people backstage?” Trump appeared visibly annoyed as he posed this question to the crowd at Fiserv Forum after his closing remarks at the last scheduled rally in Wisconsin were derailed by technical glitches. He then launched into a four-minute tirade in which he became increasingly agitated over the issues.

“It’s a pretty stupid situation, but that’s OK,” the Republican candidate said. “I get so angry. I’m up here seething. I’m seething. I’m working my ass off with this stupid mic.”

Also read: Kamala Harris to make ‘hush hush’ appearance on Saturday Night Live: ‘Secret service is…’

When the crowd kept shouting "Fix the mic, because we can't hear you," Trump had to do what he could. He ended up moving the microphone closer to his mouth. This fix worked for a bit, but it turned into a hot topic when he mentioned how hard he's been working, saying that holding the microphone for so long was tiring.

“I’m blowing out my left arm, now I’m going to blow out my right arm, and I’m blowing out my damn throat too, because of these stupid people,” he said.

Next, the presidential candidate was seen gripping the low microphone, messing with the stand like he was trying to fix something. He leaned closer to it and made funny faces, which got everyone laughing. But, some people on social media posted a short video of what happened, suggesting that the ex-president was mimicking a sexual act.

“There’s nothing worse than, I walk in like this, and I’m bending — you notice, I was bending over like this,” Trump said after taking out his frustration on the mic calling it “Way too low.”

Netizens react to Trump mimicking sexual act

The bizarre moment quickly gained traction on social media, with many viewers, including The View's Anna Navarro, reacting in disbelief and highlighting the double standards in public perception if Vice President Kamala Harris had performed a similar action.

Also read: Controversial white supremacist endorses Kamala Harris; once yelled ‘Hail Trump'

“Ask yourself: what would happen if Kamala Harris did this? Yes. You saw right. This is Trump on stage at a rally, pretending to perform a sex-act on a microphone. This is not normal. Trump is disgusting, unhinged and unfit to represent the United States. Vote him out,” Navarro said. Trump earlier clashed with the View Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg blasting their comic timing and usage of cuss words.

“Oh my god that’s disgusting,” another user quipped. “Did he really just blow,” a third chimed in. “Pls god make Harris win we cannot tolerate him,” a fourth commented. Donald Trump ended up getting a wireless microphone, but he wasn't happy about it. "This one's way too heavy compared to the other one," he grumbled. "I could actually use it to work out and build some muscles."