Puerto Rican Archbishop fumes over Tony Hinchcliffe's racist remarks, seeks apology from Trump: ‘Humour has it limits'

ByShweta Kukreti
Oct 29, 2024 04:04 PM IST

Puerto Rico called on Donald Trump to issue a personal apology for a string of racist comments made by far-right comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

Puerto Rico, the archbishop of San Juan, called on former US President Donald Trump to issue a personal apology for a string of racist comments made by far-right comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during his New York City campaign rally.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe speaks during a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, in New York, U.S., October 27, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly(REUTERS)
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe speaks during a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, in New York, U.S., October 27, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly(REUTERS)

During Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden, Hinchcliffe dubbed Rico as a "floating island of garbage". His remarks, which were also directed at Jews, Black Americans, and Latinos in general, were immediately condemned as insulting and racist.

Roberto O. González Nieves, the archbishop, in a statement on Facebook, wrote: “I enjoy a good joke.” He, however, remarked that satire has its boundaries. “It should not insult or denigrate the dignity and sacredness of people. Hinchcliffe’s remarks do not only provoke sinister laughter but hatred.”

The archbishop mentioned that the campaign's apology is “not sufficient,” adding that it is crucial for Trump to personally express regret for these remarks.

While Trump has not denounced the humor, his team issued a statement on Sunday night expressing disapproval of them with.

Angel Cintrón reacts to insult of Puerto Rico

Legislators from both parties have swiftly chastised the comedian and disassociated the Republican Party from his comments.

Angel Cintrón, the head of Puerto Rico’s Republican Party, declared on Monday that he would not back Trump until he issued an apology for the derogatory remarks and insults.

Appearing on the Puerto Rican talk show Jugando Pelota Dura on Monday night, Cintrón stated, “Right now we have no business and no relationship with Trump.”

“Puerto Rico is always first,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Singer Marc Anthony endorsed Harris in the race for presidency and slammed Trump’s treatment of Puerto Rico over the years.

“I’m here to tell you that even though some have forgotten … I remember. I remember what it was like when Trump was president. I remember what he did and said, about Puerto Rico…About our people ..,” he wrote on X.

While Puerto Ricans on the island cannot cast ballot for president and the territory has no electoral votes, over two-thirds of Puerto Ricans reside in the United States and can vote in their home states.

Senator JD Vance of Ohio, Trump's running mate, expressed his own annoyance over a string of incidents on Monday. Vance claimed he was “so over” people being upset by "every little thing," even if the joke was “racist” and “stupid.”

