Swifties, Chiefs fans torch MAGA comedian's vulgar Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-OJ Simpson name-drop at Trump MSG rally

Setting aside their usual points of difference, fans of both Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs have formed a united front against comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, whose opening statements at the Donald Trump rally on Sunday crossed some lines it shouldn’t have given the occasion’s seriousness. Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watch game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The Republican presidential hopeful’s Madison Square Garden rally in New York City hit capacity to the extent that organisers had to turn away thousands of people in the crowd with no room left for more. The star-packed event saw high-profile MAGA supporters Elon Musk, former WWE star Hulk Hogan, UFC chief Dana White and several others address the crowd. In an event that was foremost meant to implore the audience to go out and vote in light of the upcoming election merely a week away, comedian Hinchcliffe tried to drive his show-opening remarks fuelled by comedy, which ultimately did not stick the landing.

The comments went so off-shore that senior Trump campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez had to issue a statement in an attempt to desperately affirm that the comedian’s comments did not reflect Trump or his campaign’s views. This questionable response further landed officials in trouble as it presumably attested that the invited speakers’ speeches had not been vetted beforehand.

What did the MAGA rally speaker say?

Hinchcliffe’s crude words from his now-viral speech first appalled netizens with its racist implications, as the roaster attempted to make his content work as if he were performing in a comedy skit. He first stereotypically addressed Latinos and called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean,” then pushed for an ill-fitted joke about Black people carving watermelons for Halloween and cited another stereotype, quipping about Jewish people being stingy about money.

Thereafter, he aimed his verbal onslaught with a more pop culture-driven approach, name-dropping Taylor Swift for her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and, consequently, her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, among others.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I think Travis Kelce might be the next OJ Simpson, the Kill Tony podcast host said. Listing numerous celebrities who are supporting Harris’ presidential bid, he likened the Democratic Party to a “P Diddy Party.”

“The other side's got a lot of crazy endorsements. (Taylor) Swift, Eminem, Leo DiCaprio, Beyonce. Every day the Democratic party looks more like a P. Diddy party,” he added.

Taylor Swift fans and NFL enthusiasts fume at Tony Hinchcliffe's vulgar Kelce-Simpson joke

Soon after his words went viral on the Internet, netizens unanimously agreed (with some exceptions) that Hinchcliffe had taken things “way too far.”

“That’s just weird, bizarre…what a terrible analogy,” an X/Twitter user posted. Another said, “Insinuating Travis Kelce is going to be the next OJ Simpson is just gross.”

A third wrote, “So Travis Kelce was going to be the next OJ Simpson like he was going to hurt Taylor Swift or something and then accused Taylor Swift of being at a Diddy party? I hope that gets his a-- sued by her.”

Yet another user tweeted, “Oh this mother f***er didn't only go full racist he went after Travis Kelce and I'm pretty sure Taylor Swift is going to fucking sue his ass for the Diddy comment#ChiefsKingdom #MAGACult.”

While some pushed that it was only a joke, others couldn’t terms with “Joking about rape murder and domestic violence.”

Someone else tweeted, “After references made at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally to Kamala Harris as a prostitute & Travis Kelce as the next OJ Simpson, it makes you think: Any guy who supports Trump must have had a horrendous mother bc there's some deep, psychological hatred of women going on.”

Taylor Swift fans were especially astounded to find Kelce and Simpson’s names being uttered in the same sentence. Simpson, a former NFL player, was arrested on suspicion of murdering his second wife Nicola Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1994. He was later acquitted of all criminal charges. The life-changing allegation consumed the ex-NFL player’s life before he ultimately died at 76 earlier this year.

In addition to these murderous accusations, Simpson was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping for leading a group of men at the Palace Station Hotel casino, where they took sports items at gunpoint. Although he denied breaking into the hotel room, Simpson confessed to taking the items. He was convicted in 2008.