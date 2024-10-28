Trump's most vile rally yet? Anti-Harris, racist, cheap jokes from celeb-packed MSG event

In the home stretch of campaigns just days before Election Day, thousands of MAGA enthusiasts flocked to the iconic New York City venue Madison Square Garden for a sold-out rally that also droves of Trump supporters being turned away as the arena hit capacity. City sidewalks, nearby pubs and whatnot were also occupied in the process as the former president’s die-hard fans awaited to witness a star-studded rally imploring crowds to go out and vote. Former US First Lady Melania Trump applauds her husband former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after he spoke at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024. (AFP)

However, a lot more transpired in the arena, with the Republican presidential hopeful’s opening acts relying on vulgar and cheap remarks more than expected to incite a reaction out of the audience. The visibly historic rally welcomed the likes of billionaire Big Tech exec Elon Musk, former WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan, Democrat-turned-Republican Robert F Kennedy Jr, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, radio host Sid Rosenberg and others to the stage.

Rife with expletives and denigrations targetting their Democratic rivals, the high-profile openers and side-acts beside Trump also sometimes turned to bigoted slurs, referencing minorities and even misogynistic cries aimed at Dem leaders.

Trump's Madison Square Garden rally filled with crude and racist insults

Multiple racist stereotypes whip up Tony Hinchcliffe's offensive speech

Roast comedian and Kill Tony podcast host Tony Hinchcliffe’s opening statements set the tone for the rest of the night on Sunday. He disparaged Latinos, citing illegal immigration issues. “I welcome migrants to the United States with open arms and by open arms, I mean like this,” he said while signalling “no” with his hand.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe speaks during a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, in New York, U.S., October 27, 2024. (REUTERS)

He continued, “It’s wild and these Latinos love making babies too, just know that — they don’t do that. They come inside, just like they did to our country. Republicans are the party with a good sense of humour.” The Trump rally opening speaker then tied his remarks to Latinos with his insulting portrayal of Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

“There’s a lot going on. There’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.” During his address, he also joked about Black people carving watermelons for Halloween, invoking a racist stereotype. The roaster also quipped about Jewish people being stingy with money, citing yet another stereotype. As for his war of words against the Democrat Party, he likened the rival side to a Diddy Party.

Danielle Alvarez, a Trump campaign senior advisor, eventually distanced the former president’s views from those of Hinchcliffe in a statement, emphasising that the comedian's “joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

Sid Rosenberg directs profanity at Hillary Clinton, calls Dems ‘Jew-haters’

More of an ‘us vs them’ mentality pervaded throughout the remainder of the rally’s speeches. Radio host Sid Rosenberg directly unleashed an inflammatory comment at former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and the party as a whole.

“The whole party — a bunch of degenerates.” Labelling Dems leaders as “Jew-haters and lowlives,” he declared Clinton a “sick bastard.” This profanity-laden remark was directed at the Democrat Trump defeated eight years ago for recently comparing his MSG rally to a pro-Nazi rally at the Garden in February 1939, saying that the Republican leader would be “reenacting” the event.

Sid Rosenberg speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP)

After that, he came down at undocumented immigrants: “You got homeless and veterans – Americans, Americans – sleeping on their own faeces on a bench in Central Park. But the f**king illegals, they get whatever they want, don’t they?"

Controversial and baseless white-nationalist Great Replacement Theory cited

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson once again dug out his much-espoused white-nationalist “great replacement theory.”

“People know in a country that has been taken over by a leadership class that actually despises them and their values and their history and their culture and their customs, really hates them to the point that it's trying to replace them,” he began. “They know someone who actually has affection for them and that's Donald Trump. And it’s requited.”

Talk show host Tucker Carlson speaks during a campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. (AFP)

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, similarly powered through a dialogue that echoed the same baseless conspiracy theory. “The Democrat Party has forgotten about Americans,” he bemoaned. “Rather than cater to Americans, they decided you know what, it would just be easier to replace them with people who would be reliable voters.”

Former Trump White House aide Stephen Miller also expanded on Carlson’s narrative, declaring, “America is for Americans and Americans only.” He torched the US immigration policy under the Biden administration and accused the officials of opening the borders to migrants who “rape and murder little girls.”

Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. (AFP)

“Think about how corrupt and hateful and evil a system is that allows gangs to come into this country and rape and murder little girls,” he fumed.

Kamala Harris' racial identity mocked

Coming down hard at Harris, Carlson scathingly attacked her mixed-race heritage: “It’s gonna be pretty hard [for Democrats] to look at us and say, ‘You know what? Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she’s just so impressive. As the first Samoan-Malaysian low-IQ former California prosecutor ever to be elected president. It was just a groundswell of popular support.” At one point, he also took aim at her relationship with her husband, Doug Emhoff: “I saw her kiss her husband with a mask on, that's her version of love.”

Stephen Miller speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP)

Trump's pal declares Harris ‘Anti-Christ’

Holding out a cross, Donald Trump’s childhood friend, David Rem, launched an incendiary insult at Vice President Kamala Harris, labelling her the “devil,” the “anti-christ.” He referenced the sitting VP’s University of Wisconsin-La Crosse rally, where she discussed abortion rights. A pair of “pro-life” protestors were reportedly shouting “Christ is King” and “Jesus is Lord,” until Harris paused and trolled them, “You guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”

David Rem speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP)

Misogynistic insults hurled at Harris

Businessman Grant Cardone further insinuated that she had begun her career as a prostitute, telling the crowd that Harris “and her pimp handlers will destroy our country.”

Rep Byron Donalds also joined Miller in criticising Harris for “breaking” the border. “She doesn't even want to talk about herself,” he further said of the Democratic presidential nominee, slamming her for speaking in “word salads.”

Additionally, he focussed on setting ablaze Democrats’ thought process of pushing underage transgender surgeries: “I'll be damned if a school tells my boys that they can be girls.”

JD Vance indirectly incites ‘Tampon Tim’ chants

Trump’s running mate sardonically extended sympathy to his Democratic veep hopeful rival Tim Walz, saying he has “the hardest job in America,” which is “convince the American people that Kamala Harris is going to somehow fix the very problem she's been creating over the last three and a half years.” Soon enough, the audience erupted into ridiculing chants of “Tampon Tim,” an infamous nickname proclaimed by the GOP. Although Vance joked that he should “not go there,” he didn’t stop the crowd from continuing the jeering cries.

Republican Vice Presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks before Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Dana White accuses Harris of using the ‘Obama playbook’

The UFC chief bashed the Democratic leader, rendering her incapable of “facing voters.” Furthermore, he insisted,” She is no agent of change,” accusing her of relying on the “Obama playbook” to get her party’s nomination.

Trump again targets Biden’s mental competency, while swinging a hit at Harris

The former president bashed his Democratic rival for being upfront about Joe Biden not “functioning properly.” He said, “Kamala can't put two sentences together. She's just like crooked Joe Biden, never told us that Joe was not functioning properly.”