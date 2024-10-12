Kanye West drugged and raped ex-assistant at Diddy party, alleges horrifying new lawsuit

Kanye West’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta has accused him of drugging and raping her at a Diddy party. According to an 88-page lawsuit filed on Friday, October 11, the influencer has dropped new horrifying claims implicating the controversial rapper in a sex crime yet again. Kanye West and Sean Diddy Combs

The former OnlyFans star had previously sued West in June for allegedly sexually harassing, stalking her and wrongful termination. Eventually, Ye counter-sued Pisciotta, who worked for him from 2021-22. The Yeezy boss refuted the claims then, calling them “baseless allegations,” and accusing the woman of “blackmail and extortion.”

Also read | Blake Lively buries alleged Anna Kendrick feud to rid herself of ‘villain’ image post-Justin Baldoni drama

Pisciotta has yet to file a defence against her former boss’ statement. However, the latest development reported by DailyMail.com details her updated suit, mentioning West’s obsession with sex and his sick fetish and desire to sleep with his targets’ mothers – including his wife Bianca Censori’s family. Additionally, West's ex-executive/personal assistant accusations also dig into his past as an “anti-semitic bully” and how he trafficked women into the US for sex through his connections at companies like Adidas and Gap.

Kanye West allegedly drugged and raped Lauren Pisciotta years before she started working for him

The bombshell lawsuit states that years before Pisciotta was employed by Ye, the rapper drugged and raped her. He allegedly confessed to the misconduct in the final weeks she was still working for him. Elaborating on her meet-up with her then-future boss, the influencer claimed that she crossed paths with him when he invited her client, a musician, to a studio session and party. Kanye reportedly co-hosted the soiree with his friend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who was arrested in Manhattan this September and has been formally accused of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Pisciotta’s complaint points out that West declared at the event in question held at the Santa Monica studio that everyone had to drink if they wanted to stay. Consequently, the rapper gave her a beverage as well. Having taken a few sips of the drink, she “suddenly started to feel disoriented and… began to slip into an altered and highly impaired state.”

Also read | Taylor Swift impersonator making nearly $20K per performance wants no ‘Bad Blood’ with pop star

The lawsuit continues, “She felt less in control of her body and speech and that is where [her] memories of the night escape her.” In the event's aftermath, Pisciotta’s musical client also refused to get into what had happened the night before.

Years down the line, she purportedly learnt why the other person was “too traumatised and disturbed to speak about that night.”

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.