Taylor Swift impersonator making nearly $20K per performance wants no ‘Bad Blood’ with pop star

Taylor Swift was recently dubbed the richest female musician following the jaw-dropping success of her Eras Tour. The billion-dollar club member is now worth $1.6 billion, as she has surpassed Fenty Beauty boss Rihanna ($1.4 billion), according to Forbes. Although her impersonators are far off from her record-smashing success, one of these artists is now earning enough per gig that she has quit her day job. Olivia Mojica is the lead singer of 'Blank Space,' a Los Angeles-based 'Taylor Swift tribute band.'(Instagram)

Singer Olivia Mojica made an appearance on TMZ’s “Swift-Tea Podcast” on Thursday, which gave her the room to spill that she was making nearly $20K per performance. Even a mere glimpse from a distance is enough to tell you why she is doing what she is doing. With the Blank Space Tribute Band lead singer’s artistic life inspired by the mega pop star, she set in stone that she is only affiliated with tributing Swift and means no ill-will by her profession.

Moreover, she isn’t taking away the $18K cheque home alone. The amount is split among the members of the band. Akin to the artist of her life, Mojica aspires to launch her own world tour one day.

Does the pop star have issues with Olivia Mojica posing as a Taylor Swift impersonator?

At the end of the day, what means the world to her is that there is no ‘bad blood’ between her and Taylor. She understands how easily she can be accused of ripping off the “Love Story” hit-maker. Olivia also emphasised that she wasn’t looking for anything from Taylor herself. Her ultimate hope was not to get in her bad books.

So far, so good. In March, Mojica proudly shared on her Instagram how the Grammy-winning artist had added the “Taylor Swift Tribute” show by the Blank Space band as an “event” on her social media. The band’s lead singer wrote alongside the screenshot, “I guess this means we have the mothers blessing, the real Taylor Swift added our show to her event page. So grateful!" Her music group's IG page (blankspacetribute - launched in October 2023 on the platform) dropped a reel on the same note in August as well.

The long stream of pictures on the Blank Space Tribute IG page shows snaps of the many concerts helmed by the Los Angeles-based band in which Mojica is seen sporting a series of replicas of iconic concert outfits rocked by Swift throughout her shows.

More about the Taylor Swift tribute band

An extract from the band’s description listed on blankspacetribute.com reads: “Introducing the sensational "Blank Space" – Los Angeles' very own Taylor Swift tribute band, where the magic of Taylor comes to life in a dazzling explosion of music and energy! Hailing from the heart of the entertainment capital, Blank Space is more than just a tribute – it's a journey into the incredible world of Taylor Swift's chart-topping hits and unforgettable melodies. Led by the charismatic Olivia Mojica, who embodies Taylor's spirit with every note, this ensemble of talented musicians brings the Swift experience to the West Coast like never before.”

The Taylor Swift tribute band is currently on tour. Their next show is slated for October 13, when the music act will perform at Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center in Los Angeles, California.

While some people will presumably have qualms about the tribute scene mirroring Taylor’s moves, others are happy to see Olivia Mojica and her band spread smiles as a much more affordable alternative to Eras Tour. On top of everything, they never forget their roots or miss out on showering the real person who was the inspiration behind this act with love.