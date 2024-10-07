Taylor Swift hits another huge milestone, dethrones Rihanna as world’s richest female musician

Taylor Swift has officially become the richest female musician in the world, with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion. With this new milestone, the pop star has surpassed Rihanna ($1.4 billion net worth) and is currently listed behind Jay-Z (f $2.5 billion net worth) on the overall list of richest musicians. Taylor Swift might soon be able to take over Rihanna's previously held the title of “richest female musician of all time” with a peak net worth of $1.77 billion.

Forbes verified the information by providing an update on Swift's financial situation following the historic success of her Eras Tour.

According to Forbes, $600 million of Swift's wealth comes from tour earnings and royalties, another $600 million from the value of her music library, and $125 million from real estate investments.

Swift is also said to have made $100 million in royalties from Spotify streaming alone in 2023, largely due to her 2022 album “Midnights” and her 2023 rerecording of “1989,” “1989 (Taylor's Version).”

A look at Swift's wealth and her upcoming tours

In contrast with several other musicians, Swift's wealth is exclusively derived from her musical career. She is the only performer in history to reach a 10-figure net worth primarily from album sales and live appearances, as opposed to business endeavors.

She first hit billionaire status in October 2023.

Her Eras Tour is scheduled to conclude at the end of this year, having completed the European leg in August. Before wrapping off the Eras Tour in Canada in early December, she will begin her final leg in the United States on October 18.

The pop sensation recently endorsed US VP Kamala Harris in the White House race, fuming Donald Trump, who said the artist would “pay a price” for it.

In her statement, the singer targetted Trump for posting her fictitious AI images purporting to be supported by the singer and her followers.

Following this, miffed Trump declared on social media, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”