Taylor Swift rushes to ‘miserable’ Travis Kelce with a surprise Kansas City trip after skipping game

Taylor Swift is making it clear that her lover is to stay, quashing breakup reports that surfaced after she skipped back-to-back matches of beau Travis Kelce. These rumours followed an alleged breakup date leaked in a contact paper, which Kelce’s team has dismissed as false. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men's Singles Final match. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Swift reportedly took flight to be by Kelce’s side after the Chiefs tight end was spotted looking blue on the sidelines during Kansas City’s clash against the Falcons.

Taylor Swift took a trip to Kansas City

According to a Daily Mail report, the Cruel Summer singer made a surprise visit to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s Kansas City mansion last week after she missed a chance to cheer him on from the stands. This came at a time when Kelce's performance was under the microscope, having recorded only four catches for 30 yards in the Chiefs' narrow 22-17 victory over the Falcons and blame was put on his high-profile relationship with the pop star.

Swift’s hush-hush trip likely explains her absence at the Chiefs’ Sunday showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, where breakup rumors began to swirl. Earlier snapshots from the game captured Kelce looking anything but joyful; the New York Post described him as “miserable.”

However, later he took to his New Heights podcast to dismiss the “struggling” report and said, “I’ve had a lot of catches in this league, man. I’m not worried about the catches and the yards and all of that.”

He added, “I have the most fun when I get the ball thrown my way; I mean, who doesn’t? But it has everything to do with execution and just making sure we’re doing whatever we can to win these football games … that’s always gonna be the goal.”

Following Swift’s visit, Kelce bounced back spectacularly in the game against the Chargers. He recorded seven catches for 89 yards and even broke the franchise record for most receptions, previously held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez. It seems that love truly spells magic

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce still together?

While it’s true that the Grammy winner’s schedule may have benched her from the VIP section at the Chiefs game, the breakup reports are completely offside. An alleged breakup contract that circulated earlier this month claimed that the couple had an agreement set to expire on September 29, after which they would go their separate ways.

According to these reports, the alleged contract stated that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would end their relationship “amicably, emphasising mutual respect and privacy.” It also mentioned that both are committed to their careers and personal growth while remaining friends and wishing each other the best.

However, this claim was dismissed as fake, and Kelce’s team even threatened legal action against those spreading the rumours. The duo has been dating since last summer, and their close friends and family are on the edge of their seats, hoping for a ring to be thrown into the mix soon. There are even whispers that Swift may plan to tie the knot by the end of her tour this year—looks like love is on the play!