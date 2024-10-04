MSNBC Producer caught on tape admitting to pushing Harris campaign, 'made its viewers dumber'

In a shocking undercover investigation led by the O'Keefe Media Group, a producer claiming to work for MSNBC has been recorded admitting the network’s strong bias in favor of Kamala Harris. Basel Hamdan, a writer, and producer for the MSNBC show Ayman, revealed during a hidden camera interview that the network is actively aligning its messaging with that of Harris's campaign, making it clear that they are “doing all they can to help” her get elected. MSNBC producer caught on tape: Admits to pushing Harris campaign(O'Keefe Media Group,)

MSNBC Producer admits network is ‘all in’ for Harris campaign

The undercover investigation captures Hamdan candidly discussing how the network’s agenda closely mirrors Harris's daily ‘quote of the day’. “What her message of the day is, is their message of the day,” he stated, suggesting a surprising collaboration between the news outlet and the Harris campaign.

Hamdan further described the close ties between MSNBC hosts and Democratic politicians, asserting, “The anchor and the politician are just in total agreement about everything.”

The video then shows a clip from Harris’ recent interview with the network which earlier sparked criticism due to the softball questions asked, lacking any hard-hitting inquiries.

The producer painted a picture of a network that does not merely report on political events but rather acts as a “mouthpiece for the Democratic Party,” noting that during interviews, hosts and politicians often seem to “finish each other's sentences.”

This blatant admission raises questions about the objectivity of the network, which many viewers rely on for unbiased news coverage.

Producer slams network as ‘very partisan Democrat’ platform

"The type of people who work in Democratic politics and in the campaign are often the same type of people who appear on air at MSNBC," Hamdan told the undercover journalist during their conversation in a restaurant setting. “It reinforces the point I'm making: this news network is indistinguishable from the party.”

In the video, Hamdan criticises the network for being "very partisan Democrat," stating that it is "aligned too closely" with the Democratic Party and would benefit more by acting independently. He argues that the alleged left-leaning bias has negatively impacted its audience, making them "dumber" by pushing misinformation to fit its progressive agenda.

Hamdan adds, “They should tell the truth from a progressive perspective, but they shouldn't be tied to a political party," explaining how the network is too "cozy" with Democratic politicians.

When pressed on the question if the network “is doing enough to help the Harris campaign?" The producer said, "I mean, they're doing all they can to help.”

Elon Musk reacts

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, reacted to the revelation by sharing the clip with his millions of followers on X. He wrote, "Obviously." Musk, who recently endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 elections, is often seen actively engaging in political conversations, and his reaction once again sparked discussion on his feed.

“The mainstream media hates Trump. They are all leftest trash,” a user commented. “The media have become totally indistinguishable from the DNC establishment. Same people slotting into and out of each other's roles,” another added. “Ha Ha MSNBC producer calls their audience dumb,” a third added. “These guys always spill their beans over a drink or two.” “They’re so unaccustomed to real journalism, they can’t tell when they’re being interviewed.”

Since the video's release, Basel Hamdan has reportedly locked down his social media accounts and deleted his LinkedIn profile.