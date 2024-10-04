JD Vance explains why he made viral ‘Jim Halpert’ meme face during debate: ‘I’m glad they…’

JD Vance shared the story behind his viral "Jim Halpert" face that became a hot topic during his debate with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The Ohio senator kept giving side-eye glances during the vice presidential debate on October 2, complete with his signature smirk, and the internet didn’t miss a single beat in comparing it to the iconic character from "The Office." However, the senator clarified that he wasn’t deliberately trying to break the fourth wall. JD Vance on his viral ‘Jim Halpert’ meme face(Pic- CBS, NBC)

JD Vance reveals story behind his ‘Jim Halpert’ moment

“JD Vance breaking the fourth wall anytime Walz talks has me chuckling,” a former campaign adviser wrote on social media, followed by many others as Vance and Walz locked horns on multiple topics ranging from immigration to climate change and more.

During his appearance on The Ruthless Podcast, Vance explained that his glances were more about keeping an eye on the timer than making a meme-worthy moment. “I wish I could take credit for it,” Vance said, chuckling at the unexpected humor that emerged from his debate attitude. “I’m glad they did it like that,” he added, expressing appreciation for the amusing way netizens interpreted his practical need to stay on cue.

Vance clarifies, ‘I was focused on timer’ not on meme moment

“This thing that has gone super viral of me kind of doing the Jim from ‘The Office’ thing, looking into the camera," Trump's running mate addressed the online meme frenzy on the podcast. “I was trying to, like, you know, pay attention to what [Walz is] saying, but then you have to be ready for, like, when his time’s up because then it’s your turn to speak,” he added. “And so I was looking at the timer,” he said.

As the internet and political commentators continue to debate the outcome of the vice presidential debate, JD Vance appears to be gaining an edge over Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, albeit by a narrow margin.

Vance found it quite entertaining that the internet turned his glances into a source of amusement, despite their practical intent. “It spawned a million viral memes,” he remarked, adding, “I’m glad they did it like that.”

‘I saw Usha and knew I won’: JD Vance

Vance, who is often a focal point due to his controversial statements—ranging from remarks about pets and Haitian immigrants to comments on childless cat ladies—has reportedly shifted public perceptions following the debate (in a good way). Many viewers noted that he presented more valid arguments compared to former President Donald Trump, suggesting that this performance might help enhance his image.

On the podcast, Vance acknowledged that he was “very nervous” during the debate. However, as soon as the face-off ended and his wife, Usha, walked toward him, he said he knew he had “won” just by looking at her facial expressions.

“My wife comes out at the very end … and I look at Usha’s face, and I just knew – I was like, oh s—, we must have done a very good job,” Vance said according to the Post. “Usha doesn’t lie to me, and her face especially doesn’t lie to me, and I knew that minute that we had a very good debate.”