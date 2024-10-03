Diddy’s 6 years old guest recounts witnessing ‘naked women, drugs’ in celebrities filled White parties

Six-year-old Justin Litovsky had no idea what he was getting into when he accompanied his parents to Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous White Party in the Hamptons in 1999. An era when the music mogul was climbing the ladder of success, with his parties becoming magnets for Hollywood. What Justin thought would be a casual afternoon barbecue turned into a wild and inappropriate scene filled with ‘drugs, nudity, and revelry,’ according to the Post. Little did he know that this experience would leave a lasting impression and become a topic of conversation for years to come. Justin Litovsky recalls his shocking experience at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' White Party at age six,

Inside Diddy’s lavish parties according to a 6 year old

Justin Litovsky, now 30, recently recalled his experience attending Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous White Parties over two decades ago. As a six-year-old, he arrived with his well-connected parents, unaware of the confusing atmosphere that awaited him. "I remember seeing a lot of people and women by the pool," he shared with The Post. "I really wanted to jump in, like I always do at any pool party." Litovsky admitted at the time, “I didn't know if [nudity] was a good thing or a bad thing. But I hoped to jump in.”

However, his mother, Maya Litovsky, had different plans. “I didn’t let my son get in there,” she recalled, reflecting on the chaotic scene. Maya who is now an influencer, detailed the party with bottles scattered around and naked women everywhere with Justin being exposed to all those things. “I wasn’t sure if this was appropriate or normal. I wondered about how kids were allowed into the party to begin with,” she informed the outlet.

Known for their all-white dress code, the parties attracted a celebrity crowd in the Hamptons and have recently come under scrutiny as photographs surfaced showing scantily clad women amidst alcohol. These parties reportedly used to transform into his alleged ‘freak offs’ with most of the guests leaving and only selected members of Diddy’s circle were allowed to attend the next party.

On that day, Justin Litovsky, recalled being the only child present, noting, “I don’t remember seeing one other child.”

Diddy’s White parties guests

Many famous celebrities, including Jay-Z, Lil' Kim, Donna Karan, Leonardo DiCaprio, the Kardashians, Ashton Kutcher, Beyoncé, Tyson Beckford, and others, have been known to attend Diddy's White Parties. However, none of them have publicly commented on their connection to the music mogul, who is currently facing charges for sex trafficking, racketeering, and assault.

Despite concerns about minors at Diddy's White Parties, guests were likely unaware of any issues. Justin and Maya Litovsky, along with photographer David Allen, attended the event. Allen took photos of celebrities, and Diddy posed for a picture with Justin. Although Justin enjoyed meeting other celebrities, he revealed feeling uncomfortable due to some inappropriate adult activities.

Earlier, Adria Sheri English, an adult entertainer who worked as a dancer at these exclusive events in the early 2000s, alleged she was coerced into participating in explicit acts.

Minors at Diddy’s parties

Earlier a singer came forward to share her experience at a P Diddy party when she was 16 years old. She described a disturbing scene with adults engaging in sexual acts openly and a VIP "freak off" room. In a statement to the US Sun, she detailed people getting ‘intimate’ at every corner of the room. While she didn't witness any artists participating, she saw many NBA players and executives with young women. The singer found Diddy's energy off-putting and was repulsed by the drug-fueled atmosphere and inappropriate behavior at the party.

In a previous interview, Usher recounted experiencing "wild stuff" at Diddy's home when he moved in at just 13 years old. Allegations have also emerged regarding Justin Bieber, who was a minor being one of the mogul’s victims during his time under Diddy's guidance; however, neither has publicly commented on the situation. Last month, Diddy was arrested by federal authorities. He is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial, and has pleaded not guilty.