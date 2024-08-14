Mike Tyson’s son torches Hawk Tuah Girl for belting out incorrect Jay-Z lyrics: ‘Our country is…’

Legendary boxer and former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's eldest son, Amir Tyson, took a jab at Hailey Welch, aka ‘Hawk Tuah Girl,’ and said, “Our country is f**ked” after she botched the lyrics to the iconic song ‘Empire State of Mind’ by rapper Jay-Z. Amir Tyson took a jab at ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Hailey Welch(Instagram/Amir Tyson/X)

Hawk Tuah Girl first rose to internet fame earlier this summer when she was attending Nashville’s CMA Fest and was featured in a street-style interview by a content creator. And in June she appeared on Bill Maher’s Club Random Podcast in late July, where she unintentionally sparked yet another viral sensation with her comments on Jay-Z’s hit song.

Maher uploaded the hour-long podcast episode on YouTube on July 28th, in which the two discussed a wide range of pop culture topics, from the Kardashians to the Beatles, who dominated American music in the 1960s. However, it wasn’t until July 30th, when Maher shared a clip from the episode on X (formerly Twitter), that Welch’s remarks on hip-hop began to circulate widely.

Hawk Tuah Girl said she is a fan of Jay-Z's ‘song about New York’

In that viral clip, Welch, known for her love of Taylor Swift, mentioned her appreciation for “old rap,” leading Maher to suggest that he considered Tupac Shakur and Jay-Z to be part of that category. When prompted by Maher, Welch confessed that she doesn’t listen to Tupac or Jay-Z regularly but is a fan of Jay-Z's “song about New York.”

“Concrete jungle wet dream tomato you know about New York,” she said.

Welch then attempted to sing the song and made a humorous blunder, incorrectly belting out, “He’s like, ‘Concrete jungle wet dream tomato.’ You know, about New York." Her misinterpretation of the lyrics—where the actual line is “concrete jungle where dreams are made of”—quickly caught fire on social media.

Upon seeing the clip on Instagram, Tyson shared it in his story, with a caption, “Our country is f**ked… This era of 15 minutes of intense fame to complete irrelevancy has gotten completely out of hand.”

“Only people from the internet that have… gained actual celebrity status are the Paul brothers and maybe the Speed, Kai Cenant, and Adin Ross… My kids and grandkids won’t have a clue who these streamers are lol.”