BTS' Suga faces new accusations amid drunk driving case: 'Scolded by superiors, acted like a classroom bully'

Suga, a member of K-pop group BTS, has been accused of not participating in compulsory classes and sleeping through his obligated community service. As per a report by Koreaboo.com, the South Korean media outlet Sports Kyung Hyang reported on Tuesday that complaints had been made against Suga as he has not been taking his social worker job seriously. Also read: 'Suga, leave BTS’ wreath protest sent to HYBE File photo of K-pop boy band BTS member Suga from an event in Seoul, South Korea in 2021. (REUTERS)

‘He was so bad that the instructor even scolded him’

Per the portal, Suga is currently serving as a social worker instead of enlisting for military duties. An eyewitness has reportedly said that Suga neither took his obligated classes seriously, nor did he participate despite being a leader.

The eyewitness was quoted as saying, “Suga never participated during the 4-day 5-night class. He was so bad that the instructor even scolded him to which Suga nodded his head and then went back to looking at his phone before sleeping. Suga acted like he was a classroom bully trying to assert his dominance at the beginning of the school year.”

‘Suga’s DUI is a result of his poor work attitude’

As Suga faces backlash for his recent DUI (driving under the influence) scandal, some on social media are demanding that the BTS member leave the group entirely. Amid all this, the aforementioned report also revealed that another formal complaint (A) had been filed against him, demanding that authorities investigate Suga’s time as a social worker.

It said, "Suga’s DUI is a result of his poor work attitude and the military office needs to investigate his work using CCTV. We strongly urge that a thorough investigation be conducted into Suga’s work while serving as a social service worker under the Military Service Act and that any violations found be reported to the authorities and dealt with strictly."

More about Suga's drunk driving case

According to latest reports Suga has no plans to leave BTS and is seriously reflecting on his mistake. Local police has also said that Suga has not asked for a private summons, which means he might end up making a public appearance for the impending investigation.

Last week, Suga apologised for driving an electric vehicle, while intoxicated. His label, Big Hit Music, said Min Yoon-gi, famously known as Suga, was driving an 'electric kickboard' on Tuesday night, when he fell while parking it. A police officer spotted him and administered a breathalyzer test, which Suga failed, leading to his license being revoked and a fine, the label added.

An electric kickboard refers to a type of vehicle without a seat. However, police told local media tyhat Suga’s vehicle had a seat and resembled an electric scooter under traffic law. The type of vehicle affects the penalty for drunk driving.

Suga's apology

In his apology on Weverse, an online fan platform, Suga had said that he was driving after consuming alcohol at dinner. “I come to you with a very heavy heart and deep apologies for disappointing you with this regrettable incident,” Suga wrote on Weverse, adding, “I thought complacently that it was a short distance, not realizing I was not allowed to ride the electric scooter while intoxicated, breaking the road traffic act."

With AP inputs