BTS' Suga's scooter, ‘not PM’: Police to summon rapper for criminal investigation into his DUI case: Report

K-pop star Suga is facing potential criminal charges after a recent incident involving an electric scooter. According to a report by Dispatch, the vehicle Suga was operating is classified as a motor vehicle, not a personal mobility device, which means he could face the same penalties as a normal drunk driver. The rapper is expected to be summoned by police for questioning regarding allegations of driving under the influence. Suga has been doing his mandatory military service since September 2023. (AP)

Suga’s scooter ‘not listed in personal mobility device’

The South Korean media outlet cited authorities from Yongsan Police Station, who have confirmed that the electric scooter used by BTS member Suga in a recent incident does not qualify as a personal mobility device (PMD). PMDs are typically defined as vehicles with a maximum speed of 25 km/h and a weight under 30 kg. As Suga's scooter did not meet these criteria, he faces potential criminal charges similar to those for driving a car under the influence.

Per the rules, (Bicycles, motorised scooters, motorised wheelchairs, and wheeled recreational devices are not a PMD.) "Suga drove an electric scooter. We checked the device and found that it was not included in PM,” the official told Dispatch.

Suga’s DUI subject to criminal penalties

Reports indicate that the e-scooter ridden by the Daechwita singer, which he fell from while intoxicated, is categorized as a 'motorized bicycle'. In this case, the offense is subject to criminal penalties similar to those for driving a car. "If you're driving a PM, you'll only get an administrative penalty," the official said. "but (the suga scooter) is not a PM, so you can be subject to criminal penalties for drunk driving.,” they added.

Suga to be summoned by police soon

On August 11th, the Korea's Herald Economy report said that the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul has officially decided to call Suga in for questioning and is working out when he'll show up. The cops think it's really important to look into what happened and how much alcohol Suga had at the time of incident.

In accordance with the Road Traffic Act, a driver found to have a blood alcohol content exceeding 0.08 percent is liable to face imprisonment for a period ranging from one to two years, or to incur a fine between 5 million won and 10 million won. “Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the police will assess the severity of the damage inflicted by the intoxicated driver, the distance traveled, the specific circumstances surrounding the incident, and whether the individual has a history of criminal activity.”