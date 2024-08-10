Why is the #Suga drunk driving challenge trending in South Korea after BTS member's arrest?

BTS Suga recently got embroiled in a drink-and-driving controversy. While the case is still under process, the BTS ARMY trend is an unnerving challenge on social media platforms. Fans of the rapper, in an attempt to support their idol, started a #SugaChallenge which has everyone on the internet concerned about those participating in the challenge. Fans started #SugaChallenge to support BTS singer Suga which involves drinking and driving.(Getty Images)

Also Read: BTS' Suga’s DUI case is complicated further by new details as it reveals…

What is #SugaChallenge?

Suga was booked for a DUI case on Tuesday, August 6 (KST) as he was caught driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. The breathalyser test results indicated his blood alcohol concentration at 0.227% which is eight times more than the legal limit of 0.03% in South Korea. The controversy also escalated with the confusion of the vehicle which to the latest reports failed to fit into the personal mobility device category. Suga will now face the procedure of a criminal investigation.

While the internet was divided on the case, the supporters of K-pop celebrity initiated a #SugaChallenge which involved drinking in cars. The challenge had people concerned for the safety of those participating. The challenge goes against all the traffic laws and safety rules related to reckless driving and DUIs.

One user on X posted a picture of alcohol in a car and wrote, “Friday night #SugaChallenge, let’s beat this case”. A second user wrote, “WE STAND WITH YOU MIN YOONGI #SUGACHALLENGE," while another user wrote, “damn right we're above the law #SugaChallenge”

Other fans objected to the challenge as one user wrote, “Suga Challenge is dumbest thing I’ve ever seen!!! #SugaChallenge Go home and stay alone forever. Bring it on if you wish,” while another user wrote, “I seriously don’t get this kinda «jokes»," referring to the challenge.

Also Read: Oshi no Ko Chapter 158: Release date, time, where to read and more

Examples of the #SugaChallenge surface online

Since the challenge was introduced, many posts on social media platforms surfaced of fans encouraging others to drink before driving their respective vehicles to show their support for the Daechwita singer. Several examples of the challenge were posted on the micro-blogging platform, X. While many speculate it to be sarcasm others felt that it is an attempt to take eyes off of the rapper’s controversy. Nonetheless, the challenge provokes and promotes reckless behaviour among the masses, given Suga’s fanbase and the authenticity of the challenge is yet to be confirmed.