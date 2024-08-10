Oshi no Ko Chapter 158: Release date, time, where to read and more

Fans will have to wait more than usual for the latest chapter of Osho no Ko as it will be on a one-week break. All magazines in Japan are observing a break due to Obon week which is a Japanese holiday to remember the deceased ancestors. The manga will resume after the holidays as per the schedule. Oshi no Ko Chapter 158 will be released on Thursday, August 22 (JST).(@oshinoko_global/X)

Oshi no Ko Chapter 158 release date and time

Once the Obon week is over, Chapter 158 of Oshi no Ko will be released in Japan on Thursday, August 22, at 12 am JST. This will translate to a daytime release for international fans on Wednesday, August 21. However, the exact release time of the chapter will differ due to the different time zones of various regions. Readers of the manga can utilise the following table to know the time of release in their region.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday August 21 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Wednesday August 21 British Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday August 21 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Wednesday August 21 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday August 21 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday August 21 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Thursday August 22 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday August 22

Oshi no Ko fans can read the upcoming chapter on the Manga Plus website and its mobile app which gives free access to all the chapters. However, it is important to note that only the first and last three chapters can accessed repeatedly through the app. To read the other chapters repeatedly fans will be required to subscribe to a premium plan.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 157 recap

In the previous episode of Oshi no Ko, B-Komachi began their live tour which resulted in a super busy schedule for Ruby. However, when she got a window to unwind alongside her brother, Aqua, she took it. The siblings spent the day together discussing their careers and prepared dinner together for Miyako Saitou.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Chapter 158?

According to the timeline of the manga, the story is currently somewhere after December 8. Hence the primary focus of the next chapter will be Kana Arima who had invited Aqua for her last performance as part of B-Komachi on Christmas. The plot might focus on Kana’s efforts to impress Aqua. However, the plot can also follow Aqua and Akane’s quest to know how involved Fyuko Niino is with Hikaru Kamiki.