BTS’ Jungkook sparks buzz as ARMYs spot him allegedly vaping in new show: Are You Sure?

Recent episodes of BTS members Jungkook and Jimin's Disney+ travel reality show, Are You Sure?!, have sparked conversation among fans. A particular scene has captured the attention of viewers, showing Jungkook seemingly vaping. The idol had previously admitted to vaping on Weverse, so the revelation didn't come as a complete shock to fans. However, the inclusion of the moment in the show has sparked interest, with fans wondering how the scene passed the editor’s censor check, considering the company's usual efforts to protect the idols' image. BTS members Jungkook and Jimin pose for new travel variety show poster.

Jungkook allegedly vaping on the new show?

BTS's Jungkook and Jimin, the goofiest duo of BTS have people hooked on their new reality show, Are You Sure?!, which follows their travels through the United States, South Korea's Jeju Island, and Japan's Sapporo. The series offers a glimpse into the duo's lives as they unwind from their hectic schedules.

Since it started on August 8, the show's been a big hit, with one clip getting super popular on TikTok. It's been watched almost over 252,000 times and features Jungkook in bed, holding something that's got fans guessing. The mysterious clip has sparked a lot of talk online and fans believe the Golden crooner is back to its ‘bad boy era.’

Interestingly, the reaction from the fandom stands in contrast to the initial uproar when bandmate V was seen smoking outdoors during the Grammys. This time, the absence of censorship has led to a more accepting atmosphere among fans. The original poster noted, “Why do I feel like he’s vaping in this scene, but the quality makes it hard to see?”

BTS fans react to Jungkook’s alleged vaping scene in new show

Though the clip’s grainy quality makes it tough to pinpoint exactly what Jungkook is holding, many viewers, especially those versed in vaping are convinced the “blue light” is a giveaway. While most fans are unfazed, some remain sceptical, doubting BIGHIT MUSIC’s oversight in not editing the scene out.

“he was already seen vaping and he just didn't care and left the man alone,’ a user wrote. “the way he was caught smoking before and he still went viral for looking hot as i promise you no one gaf about it lmfaoooooo,’ another wrote referencing to a clip where Jungkook was caught smoking during album release month.

“Yall be saying JK was vaping on camera in Are you sure or that bighit forgot to cut the scenes but my man was on his phone only ion think he'd vape when he's sick already with an hurting throat coughing all the time and upcoming schedules. I'm sure puffs off camera tho,” one more chimed in.