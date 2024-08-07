2024 MTV VMAs K-pop nominees roundup: BTS' Jungkook gets 2 nods, BLACKPINK's Lisa gets 4

The nominees for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) have been announced. On Tuesday, MTV officially revealed the nominations for this year’s award ceremony. It also included nods for several K-pop artists. (Also Read | MTV VMAs nominations: Taylor Swift leads with 10 nods, Post Malone follows closely; see full list here) (L-R) TXT, BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' Jungkook have been nominated for the 2024 MTV VMAs.

Jungkook, Lisa nominated

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, has earned two nominations for his solo debut song Seven featuring Latto. He has been nominated in the Best K-Pop and Best Collaboration categories. BLACKPINK’s Lisa earned four different nominations for her latest solo song ROCKSTAR. She was nominated in Best Choreography, Best Editing, Best K-Pop and Best Art Direction categories.

Other K-pop artists nominations

The nominees for Best K-Pop this year are Jungkook’s Seven, Lisa’s ROCKSTAR, TXT’s Deja Vu, NewJeans’ Super Shy, Stray Kids’ LALALALA and NCT DREAM’s Smoothie. For Push Performance of the Year (for the song EASY), LE SSERAFIM scored their first-ever VMA nomination.

More about MTV VMAs nominations

In the MTV Video Music Award nominations, Taylor Swift topped the nominations with 10--eight for her Fortnight music video and nods in the Artist of the Year and Best Pop categories. She’s followed by her Fortnight collaborator Post Malone, who is nominated along with Taylor's eight times and earned his ninth nom for his country hit I Had Some Help, featuring Morgan Wallen.

Rounding out the Artist of the Year category nominees announced Tuesday are Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA. Ariana, Sabrina and Eminem are tied with six nods; Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have five each. Blackpink's LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims follow with four nominations.

About MTV VMAs

This year marks 29 first-time nominees, which include Morgan, Sabrina and Teddy as well as Benson Boone and Tyla — the latter boast three nominations each. Also nominated for the first time in 2024 are Chappell Roan, Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, LE SSERAFIM, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, RAYE, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla, Tyler Childers, Victoria Monet and more.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will be held at the UBS Arena on New York's Long Island. It will air live on September 10 at 8 pm Eastern. Fan voting begins online Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories and ends August 30. Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.