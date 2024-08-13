'Suga, leave BTS’ wreath protest sent to HYBE; ARMY slams antis’ agenda for exploiting the situation for attention

BTS member Suga's DUI case is deepening in complexity as new details emerge. Initial reports of the K-pop star driving under the influence while on a scooter have escalated with allegations of heightened alcohol level, incorrect vehicle classification, and potential false statements. Protesters Demand Suga's Exit from BTS Amid Escalating DUI Case Controversy

On August 13, it was reported that a protest with wreaths calling for Suga to step down from the team was sent to HYBE’s headquarters. This comes amidst a concerning trend of online challenges glorifying drunk driving, which has been spearheaded by alleged critics of BTS to mock the band.

Calls for Suga to step down intensify

Beginning at 8 AM on August 13th, fans placed wreaths with harsh messages aimed at Suga, demanding his quick exit from the band. The fans organiSing the protest expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the situation by HYBE, Big Hit Music, and Suga himself, alleging that false statements were made about the incident, according to AllKpop.

The messages reportedly included comments such as "Min Yoongi, leave the team," "You don't belong with BTS," "We don't want you," and "You were the one who let go of our hands," and were expressed in a derogatory manner.

However, as per the outlet, the anonymous group who branded themselves as ARMY and claimed responsibility for the protest said, “This is not a coordinated action by the entire fandom, as these wreaths were sent by individuals.” They added, “We held this protest because no action was taken after HYBE, Big Hit Music, and Suga released false statements.”

BTS Army slams ‘anti-fans’

A recent viral drunk driving challenge sparked controversy after false reports linked it to BTS fans attempting to defend Suga's DUI case. However, it was later revealed that the challenge was actually an attempt to mock Suga's incident and was not initiated by fans. The Daechwita rapper was caught by police on Tuesday for riding an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol.

Now, fans are criticizing the haters for exploiting the situation for attention. Posts from other fans who continue to support Suga have also emerged, leading to a heated debate within the fandom.

“I wish everyone would realise that making so much drama of the incident is definitely spearheaded by someone with an agenda. There’s no way Army would want Suga to leave over something so small. His value and contribution to BTS is huge for him to just up and go,” a fan commented. “I dont think that this is ARMYs doings,” wrote another.

“Like seriously they are doing this, Why are they demanding Suga's withdrawal just because of this incident in which he hasn't committed any big crime If he would commit any big crime then we could say that he should leave the group but he hasn't done anything big,” another claimed.

Some even claimed that fans of other groups, like Blackpink or NewJeans, are doing this with bad motives. “I am 100% sure NewJeans fans did it. Because ARMY would never do this,” commented one person, with many others echoing the same sentiment.