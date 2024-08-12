McDonald France faces curry crisis after Steph Curry leads USA to Olympic glory: ‘Removing this sauce…'

It seems the French fries might be a little less crispy for Curry fans in the near future! In a lighthearted response to the USA's Olympic basketball victory over France, McDonald's France playfully threatened to discontinue its classic curry sauce. The fast-food chain's tongue-in-cheek tweet, linking the French team's loss to the potential removal of the iconic sauce has gone viral on the internet. While some fans have criticised the post as being in poor taste, the majority seem to have appreciated the witty touch. Steph Curry led Team USA to Olympic gold, marking their fifth consecutive win. McDonald's France joked about removing curry sauce in response.(Pic credit: Steph Curry Olympics winning moment, McD France Instagram )

McDonalds France mulls curry cut after US' victory

Following Team USA's thrilling gold medal victory over France in the Olympics, McDonald's France playfully targeted the game's MVP, Stephen Curry. In a humorous move, the fast-food giant reacted to the host nation's loss by hinting at a saucy retaliation.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, the multinational food brand captioned a photo of their classic curry sauce: “For obvious reasons, we are considering removing this sauce,” they wrote. “For 4 years minimum.”

So, will the French be dipping their fries and burgers in tears instead of curry for the next four years until the Olympics roll around again? With the four-time NBA champion's amazing 24-point performance, capped off by four clutch three-pointers in the final minutes, that sealed the win for Team USA, the French might be feeling a bit down. But don't worry—McDonald's isn't thinking about banning its favourite curry sauce anytime soon.

Internet reacts to McDonald France’s banter with Steph Curry

Curry went all out to secure his first-ever Olympic gold medal, leading Team USA to victory. This win also marked the men’s basketball team's fifth consecutive Olympic gold. Meanwhile, the joke didn’t sit well with several fans of the athlete.

“I refuse!! What the hell is this? Has the intern at Macdo taken over the Insta account or what? That’s a NO,” one user commented on the post. Another wrote, “@mcdonalds If they want to remove this in France, then YOU need to bring it to the United States. Do the right thing…” “LOL yes, it hurts a little,” another quipped.

However, many joined the hamburger giant in the playful banter, suggesting they invent another great sauce to replace the iconic curry. “Then you should make another royal dip,” one user suggested. “Are you serious?? It’s the only one I eat!” another said. “Lower your prices for a minimum of 4 years,” someone else added.

Meanwhile, speaking about his winning shots, Steph Curry in a post-basketball match interview with NY Times said, “At that point, your mind goes blank. You don’t really care about the setting or the scenario or anything, it’s just a shot.” He added, “Thankfully, that one went in, it settled us down, and after that it’s just rhythm and flow and confidence and that was it.”