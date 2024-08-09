McDonald’s introduces ‘no onion, no garlic’ burgers for Shravan. Internet still found something to crib about

McDonald’s India introduced “no onion, no garlic” burgers for the month of Shravan - but still managed to annoy a section of the internet. McDonald's India introduced a Shravan special menu.

Shravan is considered a highly auspicious month in the Hindu calendar. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, it is a month when devotees observe various rituals, fasts, and prayers. During Shravan, many Hindus abstain from eating meat, fish, eggs, onion and garlic altogether. Those who fast observe stricter dietary restrictions, forgoing wheat, pulses, legumes and vegetables like onion and garlic which are considered “tamasic”.

To cater to the large section of society that abstains from eating onion and garlic during Shravan, McDonald’s India introduced a special menu this year too.

“Now if you observe Shravan, you know that this period encourages followers to partake in a diet that’s balanced and vegetarian in nature. In support of our customers’ sentiments, it’s always a good feeling knowing that the McDonald’s India menu caters to our many distinct Indian communities!” the fast food chain said while announcing the menu.

Social media reactions

For the holy month of Shravan, McDonald’s has introduced no onion, no garlic versions of its beloved McCheese Burger and McAloo Tikki Burger. However, a food vlogger’s Instagram Reel introducing the special menu divided opinions on social media.

Many people in the comments section of the Instagram video asked why devotees could not abstain from eating outside during Shravan. Others pointed out that people fasting during the month could not eat the bun as it is made of maida (refined wheat flour).

“Can't we restrict ourselves from eating at such location during holy month,” one person asked.

“Why do you even want to eat such fancy food in this holy month. At least for 1 month eat homely food,” another said.

“Bhaishaab maida kab se khane lage fasting ke din (Since when can we eat maida during fast?)” an Instagram user wondered. However, people explained that some Hindus do not fast during Shravan but still abstain from eating onion and garlic.