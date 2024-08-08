Weekly Panchang from August 9-15, 2024: Nag Panchami, Fourth Shravan Somwar, Auspicious Muhuratas

The upcoming week is filled with important events in the Hindu calendar. At the outset, we will observe Sawan Shivaratri, a significant fasting day devoted to Lord Shiva, followed by Hariyali Teej, a vibrant festival celebrated by women. Talking of zodiac movements, this week, Mercury will turn retrograde, potentially impacting communication and travel. Additionally, the Sun will move into Ashlesha Nakshatra, influencing various aspects of life. This week also presents auspicious timings (muhurats) for significant purchases like property and vehicles. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on August 15, Thursday (12:53 PM to 05:51 AM, Aug 16).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on August 15, Thursday (12:53 PM to 05:51 AM, Aug 16). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on August 9, Friday (05:47 AM to 05:48 AM, Aug 10), August 12, Monday (07:55 AM to 08:33 AM) and August 14, Wednesday (10:23 AM to 12:13 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Saturn at a deep 150-degree angle on August 10 (Saturday) at 10:53 AM

Venus enters in Poorva Phalguni Nakshatra on August 11 (Sunday) at 11:15 AM

Mars and Jupiter planetary war (graha yuddha) on August 12 (Monday) at 10:24 PM

Mars and Jupiter’s close conjunction at zero-degree on August 14 (Wednesday) at 08:47 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Nag Panchami (August 9, Friday): Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival dedicated to serpent gods. People bow to snakes or to snake statues, pour milk and ask for protection and blessings. The festival is centred on the worship of nature and the magical forces of serpents, their blessings for wealth and protection.

Kalki Jayanti (August 10, Saturday): It is the day when the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki, is believed to arrive on earth. Devotees celebrate this day by offering prayers and performing various religious activities with the expectation of Kalki, who will help remove the current age of degeneration and bring back order to society.

Skanda Sashti (August 10, Saturday): It is a festival dedicated to Lord Murugan, also known as the warrior God. People fast, pray, offer puja, and perform rituals in temples in his honour, as he had killed the demon Surapadman. This festival celebrates the victory of good over evil, and people pray to Lord Murugan for strength, wealth, and protection from evil.

Bhanu Saptami (August 11, Sunday): This day is dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God. People offer special prayers, do puja, and take a holy bath in rivers to please Surya for good health, wealth, and wisdom. This day is associated with the Sun and its energy, promoting vigour and achievement.

Tulsidas Jayanti (August 11, Sunday): Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the great poet-saint Tulsidas. People pay their respects to him for the Ramcharitmanas, an epic of immense value in Hindu literature and spirituality. The day consists of reading, prayers, and meditations on his sayings, emphasising love for Rama and the path of Dharma.

Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat (August 12, Monday): The Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat is devoted to Lord Shiva. Devotees abstain from food, go to temples, and perform certain ceremonies to pray to the lord for wealth, good health, and spiritual enlightenment.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 09: 10:47 AM to 12:26 PM

10:47 AM to 12:26 PM August 10: 09:07 AM to 10:47 AM

09:07 AM to 10:47 AM August 11: 05:24 PM to 07:04 PM

05:24 PM to 07:04 PM August 12: 07:28 AM to 09:07 AM

07:28 AM to 09:07 AM August 13: 03:44 PM to 05:23 PM

03:44 PM to 05:23 PM August 14: 12:25 PM to 02:04 PM

12:25 PM to 02:04 PM August 15: 02:04 PM to 03:43 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth pachanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

