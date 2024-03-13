Smriti Irani recalls working at McDonald’s for 1800 per month, shares how Ekta Kapoor cast her as Tulsi Virani

Union Minister Smriti Irani, during an interview with Curly Tales’ Kamiya Jani, recalled working as a cleaner at India’s first McDonald’s outlet. She further shared how Ekta Kapoor cast her as Tulsi Virani in the daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Kolkata: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani during a special session of FICCI FLO Kolkata Chapter on 'Changing Roles of Women in Modern India', in Kolkata, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI01_25_2024_000215A)(PTI)

The actor-turned-politician shared how she got the lead role in the Star Plus show. “That [Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi] didn’t happen because of persona or personality or anything else. An astrologer was sitting in Ekta Kapoor’s office, who saw me from afar, asked them to stop me.”

She added, “The astrologer’s name was Janardhan… I had gone there to sign a contract for a role as an extra playing someone’s sister. However, I wasn’t aware that Ekta Kapoor was sitting with the astrologer behind the curtain. When the astrologer saw me, he suggested to Ekta that she work with me, saying that I was going to be a big face in the country. As soon as he finished speaking, Ekta came out and asked me what I was signing.”

Irani further added, “I was getting paid around ₹1200-1300 per day as per the contract. At that time, I was doing a cleaner’s job at McDonald’s, where I was getting paid ₹1800 a month. So getting ₹1200 a day was much better than getting ₹1800 a month.”

The minister also shared that Kapoor tore her contract and gave her a new one. “Kapoor told me that she was making a show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and offered me the role of Tulsi. She then asked me about my salary and increased the amount from ₹1200 a day to ₹1800 a day.”

