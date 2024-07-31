Swiggy received the highest number of vegetarian orders from… no, not Ayodhya or Ahmedabad

Food delivery platform Swiggy has revealed the city placing the highest number of vegetarian orders in India, and it is not one of your usual suspects. Swiggy’s order analysis reveals that out of every three vegetarian orders placed in India comes from Bengaluru. The numbers were unveiled as part of Swiggy’s announcement on Green Dot Awards, spotlighting the restaurants selling the best in vegetarian food across the country. Gig workers prepare to deliver orders outside Swiggy's grocery warehouse at a market area in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh (REUTERS)

What Bengaluru eats

According to Swiggy’s order analysis, Bangalore isn’t just the Silicon Valley of India—it’s the Veggie Valley too.

The most-ordered vegetarian dishes in the Karnataka capital include Masala Dosa, Paneer Biryani, and Paneer Butter Masala.

And what about the rest of India?

Masala Dosa enjoys nation-wide popularity and is a popular choice for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. However, Dal Khichdi, Margherita Pizza, and Pav Bhaji reign supreme in Mumbai, the city with the second-highest vegetarian orders. Finally, Hyderabad rounds up the top three with Masala Dosa and Idli.

Swiggy found breakfast to be the golden hour for vegetarians - over 90% of breakfast orders were plant-based. Masala Dosa, Vada, Idli, and Pongal were the most popular breakfast items in India.

Overall, Margherita Pizza emerged as the most popular snack in India, with Samosa and Pav Bhaji trailing close behind. However, Indians also turned to healthier eating and Swiggy witnessed a staggering 60,000+ veg salad orders being placed every week.

About the Green Dot Awards

Swiggy has launched the Green Dot Awards to celebrate the vast variety of vegetarian dishes available to order. The awards will honour popular restaurants serving vegetarian dishes across more than 80 cities. “With over 9000 brands nominated and 60+ categories including Pure Veg Brands, Cakes & Desserts, Veg Pizza, Veg Burger, Paneer Dishes, Veg Biryani, and Dal Makhani, the Green Dot Awards aim to celebrate this growing preference for vegetarian culinary delights nationwide,” the platform said in a press release.