USA medal tally at the Paris Olympics: Gold wins with few bumps in the road
A complete rundown and list of Team USA winers and losers at the Paris Olympics 2024.
With the Paris Olympics coming to an end, the next thing to look forward to is which country took more of the medals home. The USA pipped China and the host country of the Olympics, France to lead the medal tally. The US athletes' performance in various games has been phenomenal as it pulled most of the medals and went ahead of others with most of them being gold.
The US is on top of the medal tally
The US game at the Olympics mirrored their intimidating performance from Tokyo Olympics in 2020 where the country won 113 medals. The olympians led this win by a great stretch followed by China with 89 medals.
This year, Team USA brought in 40 gold medals at a tie with China followed by 44 silver medals which were more than any other participating country and won 42 bronze medals. This brought the country to a total of 126 medals won at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Americans also made history with various firsts and records including Simone Biles being the most decorated gymnast and Katie Ledecky winning the most number of medals for a female Olympian as she concurred several wins in swimming.
Medals won and players who shined
Players are the ones who make the game worth remembering and USA players displayed they are worth their salt at the Summer Games. Simone Biles shone brightly at the Olympics, leading her team to a gold medal in the team competition. She claimed gold in both the all-around and vault and silver in the floor exercise. Meanwhile, Suni Lee and Jade Carey each won bronze in their individual events. With 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold, Biles also made waves on social media with her posts, notably her witty reply to Donald Trump’s comments about “black jobs.”
Despite controversy over his participation due to COVID-19 diagnosis, Noah Lyles participated in the 100-meter run and won the gold for his country. LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant played crucial roles in Team USA’s win in basketball. James provided essential playmaking, Curry delivered a standout performance with 36 points in the semifinals, and Durant added key baskets. Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 golfer shot a 62 and cried on the podium as the American national anthem played. He won a gold for America and his emotional win gave Americans goosebumps.
The women’s US soccer team made a perfect 7-0 record at the Olympics, including three consecutive 1-0 victories in the knockout rounds, securing their fifth gold medal and the US rugby team made history as they won their first bronze medal at the Olympics.
Here's a list that includes all the medals won by the USA at the Paris Olympics as reported by the official website of theOlympics:
Sport
Athlete
Type of Medal
|3x3 Basketball
|United States
|Bronze
|Archery
|Brady ELLISON (Men's Individual)
|Silver
|Archery
|United States (Mixed Team)
|Bronze
|Artistic Gymnastics
|United States (Women's Team)
|Gold
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Simone BILES (Women's All-Around)
|Gold
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Simone BILES (Women's Vault)
|Gold
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Simone BILES (Women's Floor Exercise)
|Silver
|Artistic Gymnastics
|United States (Men's Team)
|Bronze
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Stephen NEDOROSCIK (Men's Pommel Horse)
|Bronze
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Sunisa LEE (Women's All-Around)
|Bronze
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Jade CAREY (Women's Vault)
|Bronze
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Sunisa LEE (Women's Uneven Bars)
|Bronze
|Artistic Swimming
|United States (Team)
|Silver
|Athletics
|Noah LYLES (Men's 100m)
|Gold
|Athletics
|Quincy HALL (Men's 400m)
|Gold
|Athletics
|Cole HOCKER (Men's 1500m)
|Gold
|Athletics
|Grant HOLLOWAY (Men's 110m Hurdles)
|Gold
|Athletics
|Rai BENJAMIN (Men's 400m Hurdles)
|Gold
|Athletics
|Ryan CROUSER (Men's Shot Put)
|Gold
|Athletics
|United States (Men's 4 x 400m Relay)
|Gold
|Athletics
|Gabrielle THOMAS (Women's 200m)
|Gold
|Athletics
|Masai RUSSELL (Women's 100m Hurdles)
|Gold
|Athletics
|Sydney McLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE (Women's 400m Hurdles)
|Gold
|Athletics
|Tara DAVIS-WOODHALL (Women's Long Jump)
|Gold
|Athletics
|Valarie ALLMAN (Women's Discus Throw)
|Gold
|Athletics
|United States (Women's 4 x 100m Relay)
|Gold
|Athletics
|United States (Women's 4 x 400m Relay)
|Gold
|Athletics
|Kenneth BEDNAREK (Men's 200m)
|Silver
|Athletics
|Kenneth ROOKS (Men's 3000m Steeplechase)
|Silver
|Athletics
|Daniel ROBERTS (Men's 110m Hurdles)
|Silver
|Athletics
|Shelby McEWEN (Men's High Jump)
|Silver
|Athletics
|Sam KENDRICKS (Men's Pole Vault)
|Silver
|Athletics
|Joe KOVACS (Men's Shot Put)
|Silver
|Athletics
|Sha'carri RICHARDSON (Women's 100m)
|Silver
|Athletics
|Anna COCKRELL (Women's 400m Hurdles)
|Silver
|Athletics
|Katie MOON (Women's Pole Vault)
|Silver
|Athletics
|Annette Nneka ECHIKUNWOKE (Women's Hammer Throw)
|Silver
|Athletics
|United States (4 x 400m Relay Mixed)
|Silver
|Athletics
|Fred KERLEY (Men's 100m)
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Noah LYLES (Men's 200m)
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Yared NUGUSE (Men's 1500m)
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Grant FISHER (Men's 5000m)
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Grant FISHER (Men's 10,000m)
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Melissa JEFFERSON (Women's 100m)
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Brittany BROWN (Women's 200m)
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Jasmine MOORE (Women's Long Jump)
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Jasmine MOORE (Women's Triple Jump)
|Bronze
|Basketball
|United States (Men)
|Gold
|Basketball
|United States (Women)
|Gold
|Boxing
|Omari JONES (Men's 71kg)
|Bronze
|Breaking
|VICTOR (B-Boys)
|Bronze
|Canoe Slalom
|Evy LEIBFARTH (Women's Canoe Single)
|Bronze
|Canoe Sprint
|Nevin HARRISON (Women's Canoe Single 200m)
|Silver
|Cycling BMX Freestyle
|Perris BENEGAS (Women's Park)
|Silver
|Cycling Mountain Bike
|Haley BATTEN (Women's Cross-country)
|Silver
|Cycling Road
|Kristen FAULKNER (Women's Road Race)
|Gold
|Cycling Road
|Chloe DYGERT (Women's Individual Time Trial)
|Bronze
|Cycling Track
|United States (Women's Team Pursuit)
|Gold
|Cycling Track
|Jennifer VALENTE (Women's Omnium)
|Gold
|Diving
|BACON/COOK (Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard)
|Silver
|Equestrian
|United States (Jumping Team)
|Silver
|Fencing
|Lee KIEFER (Women's Foil Individual)
|Gold
|Fencing
|United States (Women's Foil Team)
|Gold
|Fencing
|Lauren SCRUGGS (Women's Foil Individual)
|Silver
|Fencing
|Nick ITKIN (Men's Foil Individual)
|Bronze
|Football
|United States (Women)
|Gold
|Golf
|Scottie SCHEFFLER (Men's Individual Stroke Play)
|Gold
|Rowing
|United States (Men's Four)
|Gold
|Rowing
|United States (Men's Eight)
|Bronze
|Rugby Sevens
|United States (Women)
|Bronze
|Sailing
|BARROWS/HENKEN (Men's Skiff)
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Vincent HANCOCK (Skeet Men)
|Gold
|Shooting
|Conner Lynn PRINCE (Skeet Men)
|Silver
|Shooting
|Sagen MADDALENA (50m Rifle 3 Positions Women)
|Silver
|Shooting
|United States 1 (Skeet Mixed Team)
|Silver
|Shooting
|Austen Jewell SMITH (Skeet Women)
|Bronze
|Skateboarding
|Jagger EATON (Men's Street)
|Silver
|Skateboarding
|Tom SCHAAR (Men's Park)
|Silver
|Skateboarding
|Nyjah HUSTON (Men's Street)
|Bronze
|Sport Climbing
|Brooke RABOUTOU (Women's Boulder & Lead)
|Silver
|Sport Climbing
|Sam WATSON (Men's Speed)
|Bronze
|Surfing
|Caroline MARKS (Women)
|Gold
|Swimming
|Katie LEDECKY (Women's 800m Freestyle)
|Gold
|Swimming
|Katie LEDECKY (Women's 1500m Freestyle)
|Gold
|Swimming
|Kate DOUGLASS (Women's 200m Breaststroke)
|Gold
|Swimming
|Torri HUSKE (Women's 100m Butterfly)
|Gold
|Swimming
|United States (Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay)
|Gold
|Swimming
|Bobby FINKE (Men's 1500m Freestyle)
|Gold
|Swimming
|United States (Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay)
|Gold
|Swimming
|United States (Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay)
|Gold
|Swimming
|Torri HUSKE (Women's 100m Freestyle)
|Silver
|Swimming
|Regan SMITH (Women's 100m Backstroke)
|Silver
|Swimming
|Regan SMITH (Women's 200m Backstroke)
|Silver
|Swimming
|Gretchen WALSH (Women's 100m Butterfly)
|Silver
|Swimming
|Regan SMITH (Women's 200m Butterfly)
|Silver
|Swimming
|Kate DOUGLASS (Women's 200m Individual Medley)
|Silver
|Swimming
|Katie GRIMES (Women's 400m Individual Medley)
|Silver
|Swimming
|United States (Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay)
|Silver
|Swimming
|United States (Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay)
|Silver
|Swimming
|Bobby FINKE (Men's 800m Freestyle)
|Silver
|Swimming
|Nic FINK (Men's 100m Breaststroke)
|Silver
|Swimming
|United States (Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay)
|Silver
|Swimming
|United States (Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay)
|Silver
|Swimming
|Katie LEDECKY (Women's 400m Freestyle)
|Bronze
|Swimming
|Paige MADDEN (Women's 800m Freestyle)
|Bronze
|Swimming
|Katharine BERKOFF (Women's 100m Backstroke)
|Bronze
|Swimming
|Emma WEYANT (Women's 400m Individual Medley)
|Bronze
|Swimming
|Luke HOBSON (Men's 200m Freestyle)
|Bronze
|Swimming
|Ryan MURPHY (Men's 100m Backstroke)
|Bronze
|Swimming
|Carson FOSTER (Men's 400m Individual Medley)
|Bronze
|Taekwondo
|Kristina TEACHOUT (Women -67kg)
|Bronze
|Tennis
|KRAJICEK/RAM (Men's Doubles)
|Silver
|Tennis
|FRITZ/PAUL (Men's Doubles)
|Bronze
|Triathlon
|United States of Amer (Mixed Relay)
|Silver
|Volleyball
|United States (Women)
|Silver
|Volleyball
|United States (Men)
|Bronze
|Water Polo
|United States (Men)
|Bronze
|Weightlifting
|Olivia REEVES (Women's 71kg)
|Gold
|Weightlifting
|Hampton MORRIS (Men's 61kg)
|Bronze
|Wrestling
|Sarah Ann HILDEBRANDT (Women's Freestyle 50kg)
|Gold
|Wrestling
|Amit ELOR (Women's Freestyle 68kg)
|Gold
|Wrestling
|Kennedy Alexis BLADES (Women's Freestyle 76kg)
|Silver
|Wrestling
|Spencer Richard LEE (Men's Freestyle 57kg)
|Silver
|Wrestling
|Helen Louise MAROULIS (Women's Freestyle 57kg)
|Bronze
|Wrestling
|Kyle Douglas DAKE (Men's Freestyle 74kg)
|Bronze
|Wrestling
|Aaron Marquel BROOKS (Men's Freestyle 86kg)
|Bronze
Upsets at the Olympic Games
As the saying goes you win some you lose some, US witnessed a few losses at the Paris Olympics as well. Men’s Swimming Team USA's performance was disappointing, with only one gold medal in 14 men’s individual races. Bobby Finke’s gold in the 1,500 freestyle prevented a shutout, which would have been the first for American men since 1900. Caeleb Dressel’s failure to match his Tokyo success added to the letdown.
The US women’s water polo team, who had won three consecutive golds before the 2024 Games, were eliminated by Australia in the semifinals and then lost to the Netherlands in the bronze medal match.
The US 3x3 basketball men’s team, who failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, went 2-5 with several poor showings. The women's team, in the same game, which had won gold three years prior, only managed bronze. The men's roster struggled with injury-prone 35-year-old Jimmer Fredette and a lack of top players.