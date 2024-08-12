USA medal tally at the Paris Olympics: Gold wins with few bumps in the road

With the Paris Olympics coming to an end, the next thing to look forward to is which country took more of the medals home. The USA pipped China and the host country of the Olympics, France to lead the medal tally. The US athletes' performance in various games has been phenomenal as it pulled most of the medals and went ahead of others with most of them being gold. FILE - USA medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)

The US is on top of the medal tally

The US game at the Olympics mirrored their intimidating performance from Tokyo Olympics in 2020 where the country won 113 medals. The olympians led this win by a great stretch followed by China with 89 medals.

This year, Team USA brought in 40 gold medals at a tie with China followed by 44 silver medals which were more than any other participating country and won 42 bronze medals. This brought the country to a total of 126 medals won at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Americans also made history with various firsts and records including Simone Biles being the most decorated gymnast and Katie Ledecky winning the most number of medals for a female Olympian as she concurred several wins in swimming.

Medals won and players who shined

Players are the ones who make the game worth remembering and USA players displayed they are worth their salt at the Summer Games. Simone Biles shone brightly at the Olympics, leading her team to a gold medal in the team competition. She claimed gold in both the all-around and vault and silver in the floor exercise. Meanwhile, Suni Lee and Jade Carey each won bronze in their individual events. With 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold, Biles also made waves on social media with her posts, notably her witty reply to Donald Trump’s comments about “black jobs.”

Despite controversy over his participation due to COVID-19 diagnosis, Noah Lyles participated in the 100-meter run and won the gold for his country. LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant played crucial roles in Team USA’s win in basketball. James provided essential playmaking, Curry delivered a standout performance with 36 points in the semifinals, and Durant added key baskets. Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 golfer shot a 62 and cried on the podium as the American national anthem played. He won a gold for America and his emotional win gave Americans goosebumps.

The women’s US soccer team made a perfect 7-0 record at the Olympics, including three consecutive 1-0 victories in the knockout rounds, securing their fifth gold medal and the US rugby team made history as they won their first bronze medal at the Olympics.

Here's a list that includes all the medals won by the USA at the Paris Olympics as reported by the official website of theOlympics:

Sport Athlete Type of Medal 3x3 Basketball United States Bronze Archery Brady ELLISON (Men's Individual) Silver Archery United States (Mixed Team) Bronze Artistic Gymnastics United States (Women's Team) Gold Artistic Gymnastics Simone BILES (Women's All-Around) Gold Artistic Gymnastics Simone BILES (Women's Vault) Gold Artistic Gymnastics Simone BILES (Women's Floor Exercise) Silver Artistic Gymnastics United States (Men's Team) Bronze Artistic Gymnastics Stephen NEDOROSCIK (Men's Pommel Horse) Bronze Artistic Gymnastics Sunisa LEE (Women's All-Around) Bronze Artistic Gymnastics Jade CAREY (Women's Vault) Bronze Artistic Gymnastics Sunisa LEE (Women's Uneven Bars) Bronze Artistic Swimming United States (Team) Silver Athletics Noah LYLES (Men's 100m) Gold Athletics Quincy HALL (Men's 400m) Gold Athletics Cole HOCKER (Men's 1500m) Gold Athletics Grant HOLLOWAY (Men's 110m Hurdles) Gold Athletics Rai BENJAMIN (Men's 400m Hurdles) Gold Athletics Ryan CROUSER (Men's Shot Put) Gold Athletics United States (Men's 4 x 400m Relay) Gold Athletics Gabrielle THOMAS (Women's 200m) Gold Athletics Masai RUSSELL (Women's 100m Hurdles) Gold Athletics Sydney McLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE (Women's 400m Hurdles) Gold Athletics Tara DAVIS-WOODHALL (Women's Long Jump) Gold Athletics Valarie ALLMAN (Women's Discus Throw) Gold Athletics United States (Women's 4 x 100m Relay) Gold Athletics United States (Women's 4 x 400m Relay) Gold Athletics Kenneth BEDNAREK (Men's 200m) Silver Athletics Kenneth ROOKS (Men's 3000m Steeplechase) Silver Athletics Daniel ROBERTS (Men's 110m Hurdles) Silver Athletics Shelby McEWEN (Men's High Jump) Silver Athletics Sam KENDRICKS (Men's Pole Vault) Silver Athletics Joe KOVACS (Men's Shot Put) Silver Athletics Sha'carri RICHARDSON (Women's 100m) Silver Athletics Anna COCKRELL (Women's 400m Hurdles) Silver Athletics Katie MOON (Women's Pole Vault) Silver Athletics Annette Nneka ECHIKUNWOKE (Women's Hammer Throw) Silver Athletics United States (4 x 400m Relay Mixed) Silver Athletics Fred KERLEY (Men's 100m) Bronze Athletics Noah LYLES (Men's 200m) Bronze Athletics Yared NUGUSE (Men's 1500m) Bronze Athletics Grant FISHER (Men's 5000m) Bronze Athletics Grant FISHER (Men's 10,000m) Bronze Athletics Melissa JEFFERSON (Women's 100m) Bronze Athletics Brittany BROWN (Women's 200m) Bronze Athletics Jasmine MOORE (Women's Long Jump) Bronze Athletics Jasmine MOORE (Women's Triple Jump) Bronze Basketball United States (Men) Gold Basketball United States (Women) Gold Boxing Omari JONES (Men's 71kg) Bronze Breaking VICTOR (B-Boys) Bronze Canoe Slalom Evy LEIBFARTH (Women's Canoe Single) Bronze Canoe Sprint Nevin HARRISON (Women's Canoe Single 200m) Silver Cycling BMX Freestyle Perris BENEGAS (Women's Park) Silver Cycling Mountain Bike Haley BATTEN (Women's Cross-country) Silver Cycling Road Kristen FAULKNER (Women's Road Race) Gold Cycling Road Chloe DYGERT (Women's Individual Time Trial) Bronze Cycling Track United States (Women's Team Pursuit) Gold Cycling Track Jennifer VALENTE (Women's Omnium) Gold Diving BACON/COOK (Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard) Silver Equestrian United States (Jumping Team) Silver Fencing Lee KIEFER (Women's Foil Individual) Gold Fencing United States (Women's Foil Team) Gold Fencing Lauren SCRUGGS (Women's Foil Individual) Silver Fencing Nick ITKIN (Men's Foil Individual) Bronze Football United States (Women) Gold Golf Scottie SCHEFFLER (Men's Individual Stroke Play) Gold Rowing United States (Men's Four) Gold Rowing United States (Men's Eight) Bronze Rugby Sevens United States (Women) Bronze Sailing BARROWS/HENKEN (Men's Skiff) Bronze Shooting Vincent HANCOCK (Skeet Men) Gold Shooting Conner Lynn PRINCE (Skeet Men) Silver Shooting Sagen MADDALENA (50m Rifle 3 Positions Women) Silver Shooting United States 1 (Skeet Mixed Team) Silver Shooting Austen Jewell SMITH (Skeet Women) Bronze Skateboarding Jagger EATON (Men's Street) Silver Skateboarding Tom SCHAAR (Men's Park) Silver Skateboarding Nyjah HUSTON (Men's Street) Bronze Sport Climbing Brooke RABOUTOU (Women's Boulder & Lead) Silver Sport Climbing Sam WATSON (Men's Speed) Bronze Surfing Caroline MARKS (Women) Gold Swimming Katie LEDECKY (Women's 800m Freestyle) Gold Swimming Katie LEDECKY (Women's 1500m Freestyle) Gold Swimming Kate DOUGLASS (Women's 200m Breaststroke) Gold Swimming Torri HUSKE (Women's 100m Butterfly) Gold Swimming United States (Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay) Gold Swimming Bobby FINKE (Men's 1500m Freestyle) Gold Swimming United States (Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay) Gold Swimming United States (Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay) Gold Swimming Torri HUSKE (Women's 100m Freestyle) Silver Swimming Regan SMITH (Women's 100m Backstroke) Silver Swimming Regan SMITH (Women's 200m Backstroke) Silver Swimming Gretchen WALSH (Women's 100m Butterfly) Silver Swimming Regan SMITH (Women's 200m Butterfly) Silver Swimming Kate DOUGLASS (Women's 200m Individual Medley) Silver Swimming Katie GRIMES (Women's 400m Individual Medley) Silver Swimming United States (Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay) Silver Swimming United States (Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay) Silver Swimming Bobby FINKE (Men's 800m Freestyle) Silver Swimming Nic FINK (Men's 100m Breaststroke) Silver Swimming United States (Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay) Silver Swimming United States (Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay) Silver Swimming Katie LEDECKY (Women's 400m Freestyle) Bronze Swimming Paige MADDEN (Women's 800m Freestyle) Bronze Swimming Katharine BERKOFF (Women's 100m Backstroke) Bronze Swimming Emma WEYANT (Women's 400m Individual Medley) Bronze Swimming Luke HOBSON (Men's 200m Freestyle) Bronze Swimming Ryan MURPHY (Men's 100m Backstroke) Bronze Swimming Carson FOSTER (Men's 400m Individual Medley) Bronze Taekwondo Kristina TEACHOUT (Women -67kg) Bronze Tennis KRAJICEK/RAM (Men's Doubles) Silver Tennis FRITZ/PAUL (Men's Doubles) Bronze Triathlon United States of Amer (Mixed Relay) Silver Volleyball United States (Women) Silver Volleyball United States (Men) Bronze Water Polo United States (Men) Bronze Weightlifting Olivia REEVES (Women's 71kg) Gold Weightlifting Hampton MORRIS (Men's 61kg) Bronze Wrestling Sarah Ann HILDEBRANDT (Women's Freestyle 50kg) Gold Wrestling Amit ELOR (Women's Freestyle 68kg) Gold Wrestling Kennedy Alexis BLADES (Women's Freestyle 76kg) Silver Wrestling Spencer Richard LEE (Men's Freestyle 57kg) Silver Wrestling Helen Louise MAROULIS (Women's Freestyle 57kg) Bronze Wrestling Kyle Douglas DAKE (Men's Freestyle 74kg) Bronze Wrestling Aaron Marquel BROOKS (Men's Freestyle 86kg) Bronze

Upsets at the Olympic Games

As the saying goes you win some you lose some, US witnessed a few losses at the Paris Olympics as well. Men’s Swimming Team USA's performance was disappointing, with only one gold medal in 14 men’s individual races. Bobby Finke’s gold in the 1,500 freestyle prevented a shutout, which would have been the first for American men since 1900. Caeleb Dressel’s failure to match his Tokyo success added to the letdown.

The US women’s water polo team, who had won three consecutive golds before the 2024 Games, were eliminated by Australia in the semifinals and then lost to the Netherlands in the bronze medal match.

The US 3x3 basketball men’s team, who failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, went 2-5 with several poor showings. The women's team, in the same game, which had won gold three years prior, only managed bronze. The men's roster struggled with injury-prone 35-year-old Jimmer Fredette and a lack of top players.