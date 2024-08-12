 USA medal tally at the Paris Olympics: Gold wins with few bumps in the road - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

USA medal tally at the Paris Olympics: Gold wins with few bumps in the road

ByBhavika Rathore
Aug 12, 2024 01:56 PM IST

A complete rundown and list of Team USA winers and losers at the Paris Olympics 2024.

With the Paris Olympics coming to an end, the next thing to look forward to is which country took more of the medals home. The USA pipped China and the host country of the Olympics, France to lead the medal tally. The US athletes' performance in various games has been phenomenal as it pulled most of the medals and went ahead of others with most of them being gold.

FILE - USA medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)
FILE - USA medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)

Also Read: Tom Cruise stuns with spectacular roof jump and riveting motorbike stunts at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

The US is on top of the medal tally

The US game at the Olympics mirrored their intimidating performance from Tokyo Olympics in 2020 where the country won 113 medals. The olympians led this win by a great stretch followed by China with 89 medals.

This year, Team USA brought in 40 gold medals at a tie with China followed by 44 silver medals which were more than any other participating country and won 42 bronze medals. This brought the country to a total of 126 medals won at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Americans also made history with various firsts and records including Simone Biles being the most decorated gymnast and Katie Ledecky winning the most number of medals for a female Olympian as she concurred several wins in swimming.

Also Read: Noah Lyles' mother accuses Olympics security of not helping her son as he collapses on track: ‘They ignored me’

Medals won and players who shined

Players are the ones who make the game worth remembering and USA players displayed they are worth their salt at the Summer Games. Simone Biles shone brightly at the Olympics, leading her team to a gold medal in the team competition. She claimed gold in both the all-around and vault and silver in the floor exercise. Meanwhile, Suni Lee and Jade Carey each won bronze in their individual events. With 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold, Biles also made waves on social media with her posts, notably her witty reply to Donald Trump’s comments about “black jobs.”

Despite controversy over his participation due to COVID-19 diagnosis, Noah Lyles participated in the 100-meter run and won the gold for his country. LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant played crucial roles in Team USA’s win in basketball. James provided essential playmaking, Curry delivered a standout performance with 36 points in the semifinals, and Durant added key baskets. Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 golfer shot a 62 and cried on the podium as the American national anthem played. He won a gold for America and his emotional win gave Americans goosebumps.

The women’s US soccer team made a perfect 7-0 record at the Olympics, including three consecutive 1-0 victories in the knockout rounds, securing their fifth gold medal and the US rugby team made history as they won their first bronze medal at the Olympics.

Here's a list that includes all the medals won by the USA at the Paris Olympics as reported by the official website of theOlympics:

Sport

Athlete

Type of Medal

3x3 BasketballUnited StatesBronze
ArcheryBrady ELLISON (Men's Individual)Silver
ArcheryUnited States (Mixed Team)Bronze
Artistic GymnasticsUnited States (Women's Team)Gold
Artistic GymnasticsSimone BILES (Women's All-Around)Gold
Artistic GymnasticsSimone BILES (Women's Vault)Gold
Artistic GymnasticsSimone BILES (Women's Floor Exercise)Silver
Artistic GymnasticsUnited States (Men's Team)Bronze
Artistic GymnasticsStephen NEDOROSCIK (Men's Pommel Horse)Bronze
Artistic GymnasticsSunisa LEE (Women's All-Around)Bronze
Artistic GymnasticsJade CAREY (Women's Vault)Bronze
Artistic GymnasticsSunisa LEE (Women's Uneven Bars)Bronze
Artistic SwimmingUnited States (Team)Silver
AthleticsNoah LYLES (Men's 100m)Gold
AthleticsQuincy HALL (Men's 400m)Gold
AthleticsCole HOCKER (Men's 1500m)Gold
AthleticsGrant HOLLOWAY (Men's 110m Hurdles)Gold
AthleticsRai BENJAMIN (Men's 400m Hurdles)Gold
AthleticsRyan CROUSER (Men's Shot Put)Gold
AthleticsUnited States (Men's 4 x 400m Relay)Gold
AthleticsGabrielle THOMAS (Women's 200m)Gold
AthleticsMasai RUSSELL (Women's 100m Hurdles)Gold
AthleticsSydney McLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE (Women's 400m Hurdles)Gold
AthleticsTara DAVIS-WOODHALL (Women's Long Jump)Gold
AthleticsValarie ALLMAN (Women's Discus Throw)Gold
AthleticsUnited States (Women's 4 x 100m Relay)Gold
AthleticsUnited States (Women's 4 x 400m Relay)Gold
AthleticsKenneth BEDNAREK (Men's 200m)Silver
AthleticsKenneth ROOKS (Men's 3000m Steeplechase)Silver
AthleticsDaniel ROBERTS (Men's 110m Hurdles)Silver
AthleticsShelby McEWEN (Men's High Jump)Silver
AthleticsSam KENDRICKS (Men's Pole Vault)Silver
AthleticsJoe KOVACS (Men's Shot Put)Silver
AthleticsSha'carri RICHARDSON (Women's 100m)Silver
AthleticsAnna COCKRELL (Women's 400m Hurdles)Silver
AthleticsKatie MOON (Women's Pole Vault)Silver
AthleticsAnnette Nneka ECHIKUNWOKE (Women's Hammer Throw)Silver
AthleticsUnited States (4 x 400m Relay Mixed)Silver
AthleticsFred KERLEY (Men's 100m)Bronze
AthleticsNoah LYLES (Men's 200m)Bronze
AthleticsYared NUGUSE (Men's 1500m)Bronze
AthleticsGrant FISHER (Men's 5000m)Bronze
AthleticsGrant FISHER (Men's 10,000m)Bronze
AthleticsMelissa JEFFERSON (Women's 100m)Bronze
AthleticsBrittany BROWN (Women's 200m)Bronze
AthleticsJasmine MOORE (Women's Long Jump)Bronze
AthleticsJasmine MOORE (Women's Triple Jump)Bronze
BasketballUnited States (Men)Gold
BasketballUnited States (Women)Gold
BoxingOmari JONES (Men's 71kg)Bronze
BreakingVICTOR (B-Boys)Bronze
Canoe SlalomEvy LEIBFARTH (Women's Canoe Single)Bronze
Canoe SprintNevin HARRISON (Women's Canoe Single 200m)Silver
Cycling BMX FreestylePerris BENEGAS (Women's Park)Silver
Cycling Mountain BikeHaley BATTEN (Women's Cross-country)Silver
Cycling RoadKristen FAULKNER (Women's Road Race)Gold
Cycling RoadChloe DYGERT (Women's Individual Time Trial)Bronze
Cycling TrackUnited States (Women's Team Pursuit)Gold
Cycling TrackJennifer VALENTE (Women's Omnium)Gold
DivingBACON/COOK (Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard)Silver
EquestrianUnited States (Jumping Team)Silver
FencingLee KIEFER (Women's Foil Individual)Gold
FencingUnited States (Women's Foil Team)Gold
FencingLauren SCRUGGS (Women's Foil Individual)Silver
FencingNick ITKIN (Men's Foil Individual)Bronze
FootballUnited States (Women)Gold
GolfScottie SCHEFFLER (Men's Individual Stroke Play)Gold
RowingUnited States (Men's Four)Gold
RowingUnited States (Men's Eight)Bronze
Rugby SevensUnited States (Women)Bronze
SailingBARROWS/HENKEN (Men's Skiff)Bronze
ShootingVincent HANCOCK (Skeet Men)Gold
ShootingConner Lynn PRINCE (Skeet Men)Silver
ShootingSagen MADDALENA (50m Rifle 3 Positions Women)Silver
ShootingUnited States 1 (Skeet Mixed Team)Silver
ShootingAusten Jewell SMITH (Skeet Women)Bronze
SkateboardingJagger EATON (Men's Street)Silver
SkateboardingTom SCHAAR (Men's Park)Silver
SkateboardingNyjah HUSTON (Men's Street)Bronze
Sport ClimbingBrooke RABOUTOU (Women's Boulder & Lead)Silver
Sport ClimbingSam WATSON (Men's Speed)Bronze
SurfingCaroline MARKS (Women)Gold
SwimmingKatie LEDECKY (Women's 800m Freestyle)Gold
SwimmingKatie LEDECKY (Women's 1500m Freestyle)Gold
SwimmingKate DOUGLASS (Women's 200m Breaststroke)Gold
SwimmingTorri HUSKE (Women's 100m Butterfly)Gold
SwimmingUnited States (Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay)Gold
SwimmingBobby FINKE (Men's 1500m Freestyle)Gold
SwimmingUnited States (Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay)Gold
SwimmingUnited States (Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay)Gold
SwimmingTorri HUSKE (Women's 100m Freestyle)Silver
SwimmingRegan SMITH (Women's 100m Backstroke)Silver
SwimmingRegan SMITH (Women's 200m Backstroke)Silver
SwimmingGretchen WALSH (Women's 100m Butterfly)Silver
SwimmingRegan SMITH (Women's 200m Butterfly)Silver
SwimmingKate DOUGLASS (Women's 200m Individual Medley)Silver
SwimmingKatie GRIMES (Women's 400m Individual Medley)Silver
SwimmingUnited States (Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay)Silver
SwimmingUnited States (Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay)Silver
SwimmingBobby FINKE (Men's 800m Freestyle)Silver
SwimmingNic FINK (Men's 100m Breaststroke)Silver
SwimmingUnited States (Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay)Silver
SwimmingUnited States (Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay)Silver
SwimmingKatie LEDECKY (Women's 400m Freestyle)Bronze
SwimmingPaige MADDEN (Women's 800m Freestyle)Bronze
SwimmingKatharine BERKOFF (Women's 100m Backstroke)Bronze
SwimmingEmma WEYANT (Women's 400m Individual Medley)Bronze
SwimmingLuke HOBSON (Men's 200m Freestyle)Bronze
SwimmingRyan MURPHY (Men's 100m Backstroke)Bronze
SwimmingCarson FOSTER (Men's 400m Individual Medley)Bronze
TaekwondoKristina TEACHOUT (Women -67kg)Bronze
TennisKRAJICEK/RAM (Men's Doubles)Silver
TennisFRITZ/PAUL (Men's Doubles)Bronze
TriathlonUnited States of Amer (Mixed Relay)Silver
VolleyballUnited States (Women)Silver
VolleyballUnited States (Men)Bronze
Water PoloUnited States (Men)Bronze
WeightliftingOlivia REEVES (Women's 71kg)Gold
WeightliftingHampton MORRIS (Men's 61kg)Bronze
WrestlingSarah Ann HILDEBRANDT (Women's Freestyle 50kg)Gold
WrestlingAmit ELOR (Women's Freestyle 68kg)Gold
WrestlingKennedy Alexis BLADES (Women's Freestyle 76kg)Silver
WrestlingSpencer Richard LEE (Men's Freestyle 57kg)Silver
WrestlingHelen Louise MAROULIS (Women's Freestyle 57kg)Bronze
WrestlingKyle Douglas DAKE (Men's Freestyle 74kg)Bronze
WrestlingAaron Marquel BROOKS (Men's Freestyle 86kg)Bronze

Also Read: Obama secretly running Kamala Harris's campaign with key individuals working by her side, McCarthy claims

Upsets at the Olympic Games

As the saying goes you win some you lose some, US witnessed a few losses at the Paris Olympics as well. Men’s Swimming Team USA's performance was disappointing, with only one gold medal in 14 men’s individual races. Bobby Finke’s gold in the 1,500 freestyle prevented a shutout, which would have been the first for American men since 1900. Caeleb Dressel’s failure to match his Tokyo success added to the letdown.

The US women’s water polo team, who had won three consecutive golds before the 2024 Games, were eliminated by Australia in the semifinals and then lost to the Netherlands in the bronze medal match.

The US 3x3 basketball men’s team, who failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, went 2-5 with several poor showings. The women's team, in the same game, which had won gold three years prior, only managed bronze. The men's roster struggled with injury-prone 35-year-old Jimmer Fredette and a lack of top players.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / USA medal tally at the Paris Olympics: Gold wins with few bumps in the road
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On