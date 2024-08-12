Obama secretly running Kamala Harris's campaign with key individuals working by her side, McCarthy claims

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy has stirred controversy by claiming that former President Barack Obama is secretly orchestrating Kamala Harris's presidential campaign. According to McCarthy, Obama is the unseen force behind Harris's political moves, subtly guiding her bid for the presidency. Barack Obama fully supports Kamala Harris in her bid to presidency and will endorse her soon; Report

The Republican party member even alleged that some key individuals from Obama's circle are on the Harris-Walz team, highlighting that the presidential candidate has brought on David Plouffe, Obama’s 2008 campaign manager and later a senior White House adviser—as a senior campaign aide among other notable figures.

Obama’s inner circle working on Harris’ campaign

“If you’re watching the campaign now, some of Obama’s [key people such as] David Plouffe and others are now working on the campaign,” ex-speaker claimed on 770 WABC’s The Cats Roundtable.

“You’re getting the Obamas shifting from running the White House to now running this campaign,” he claimed McCarthy asserted. He mentioned that some big names from Obama's inner circle are now leading the charge in Team Harris, such as David Plouffe and Eric Holder. Holder, who was Obama's Attorney General, played a crucial role in vetting Harris's choice for running mate.

On the other hand, Plouffe is a well-known figure, having also given advice to TikTok and Uber. Additionally, Harris has brought Stephanie Cutter on board, who was the deputy campaign manager for Obama's 2012 victory, to assist her with strategy and messaging as her main go-to advisor.

Is Obama secretly running Harris's campaign?

When Biden first announced his intention to step aside and endorse his vice president for the upcoming elections, Obama’s position seemed uncertain as he did not immediately endorse her. However, once Obama did offer his endorsement, it was believed to be wholehearted. According to Politico, Obama’s advertising strategist, Jim Margolis, is expected to join Team Harris, having previously worked on her 2020 vice presidential campaign. Additionally, Harris has brought on veteran Democratic adviser Jennifer Palmieri as a senior adviser to her husband, Doug Emhoff.

The list includes other high-profile names such as Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, the current campaign chairwoman, who is known to have worked with both former President Obama and Joe Biden in 2020. However, these claims were refuted by a senior adviser to Obama, who denied any suggestion of him orchestrating or influencing the campaign. A source, however, mentioned that Obama is ready to assist Harris if she requests his help.

McCarthy questions Harris’ selection of Tim Walz

The former speaker even called out Harri’s VP pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, “This is by far … the most liberal ticket in the history of American politics. … We do not want to put San Francisco and Minnesota across this country.” He said that skipping Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who's Jewish, was a big mistake in picking the running mate.

“Why would [Harris] skip Shapiro in picking a VP? Is she not going to stand up to her own party when they want to attack Israel? She wasn’t there when the prime minister of Israel came to speak to Congress. That’s her role and responsibility as president of the Senate.”