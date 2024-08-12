JD Vance explodes over racial attack on his Indian wife, Usha, by white supremacist: ‘Don’t attack my wife, she is…

JD Vance has erupted in defence of his Indian wife, Usha, following a disturbing racial attack by white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Since Donald Trump selected Vance as his running mate, the Ohio Senator’s Indian-American wife has faced intense scrutiny and brutal racism due to her heritage. Fuentes, who dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2022, targeted Usha with derogatory remarks weeks ago. Republican vice-presidential candidate Senator JD Vance, R-Ohio, and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance arrive on the floor during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, on Monday. (AP)

JD Vance slams far-right white supremacist

“Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart,” the Republican senator told ABC’s Jonathan Karl on Sunday’s The Week. “What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart man and a very lucky man, importantly,” he added.

Vance, despite his history of controversial remarks against his opponents, has always spoken highly of his wife, Usha, whom he met at Yale. The Hillbilly Elegy author has repeatedly acknowledged how Usha has been a steadfast supporter of his career.

“And my view is, look, if these guys want to attack me or attack my views, my policy views, my personality, come after me. But don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league,” the Vice President hopeful further stated during his interview.

Fuentes questions Vance’s loyalty while launching attack on Usha

This statement comes weeks after a MAGA supporter, who was allegedly introduced to Trump by rapper Kanye West, targeted Vance and his wife over her Indian heritage following his nomination to the Republican ticket.

“Who is this guy, really? Do we really expect that the guy who has an Indian wife and named their kid Vivek is going to support white identity?” Fuentes said last month. When the ABC’s host brought up Trump’s association with Fuentes, Vance responded by saying, “Well, Donald Trump doesn’t know anything about, and frankly, doesn’t care for [Fuentes].”

Trump is always full of praise for Usha

Trump hasn't explicitly condemned Fuentes, the host noted. Karl pointed out that Trump did not directly disavow Fuentes despite his past offensive remarks, a point Vance seemed to downplay. “What I appreciate about Donald Trump, Jon, is his willingness to engage with everyone. However, engaging with someone doesn’t necessarily mean endorsing their views,” Vance said.

I mean, Donald Trump’s spent a lot of quality time with my wife. Every time he sees her, he gives her a hug, tells us she’s beautiful, and jokes around with her a little bit,” he added. The politician expressed that he isn't concerned about Trump but is frustrated by the attacks, noting that such criticism is part of politics. He believes his wife can handle it and wishes the focus would stay on him rather than personal attacks.