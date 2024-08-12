JD Vance’s alleged drag queen photo surfaces; campaign won’t confirm or deny

A newly surfaced photo allegedly showing JD Vance dressed as a drag queen during his time at Yale Law School has sparked controversy. The image, which has gone viral, has drawn attention due to Vance's contentious record on LGBTQ issues. JD Vance defends ‘childless cat ladies’ remark amid massive criticism (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)(AP)

When contacted by the Daily Beast, a spokesperson for Vance, the Republican vice presidential candidate, neither confirmed nor denied the photo's authenticity. Travis Whitfill, the individual who released the image, claims it was taken by a Yale classmate in 2012 while Vance was studying at the university.

Did JD Vance dress as ‘drag queen’ in viral photographs

Travis Whitfill, who reportedly sent the photograph to podcast host Matt Bernstein, stated that the image came from a group chat among Vance’s classmates and was shared by a "friend of a friend."

"Hi Matt I was the source of the photo (sent through friends to you). This was taken in 2012 (the same time I was at Yale). The photo was taken by a classmate and sent to me. Thanks for sharing," Whitfill who is an Assistant Professor Adjunct in Pediatrics at Yale School of Medicine wrote.

Matt Bernstein also claimed that the photo was sourced from Facebook and taken at a Halloween party in a statement to DB. In his social media post, Bernstein further remarked, “I would also want to ban drag if I were unable to serve.”

Netizens slam JD Vance’s ‘cruel’ record on LGBTQ stance

The development has sparked a lot of criticism, especially since Vance has a history of being controversial, especially when it comes to LGBTQ issues, which many view as hypocritical in light of the photo. Advocates have seized on the image to highlight perceived inconsistencies in Vance's stance on LGBTQ rights.

Justice Horn, Jackson County Plan Commissioner took to his social media handle and shared the image, writing, "Ladies and gentlemen, a picture of JD Vance in drag while attending Yale Law School. I don't share this to shame those who do drag, but rather to shame those who attack drag while having a history of enjoying the art form themselves."

“Remember: It’s not about J.D. Vance in drag; it’s the hypocrisy,” a user commented on the photo. In the comment section, many Yale alumni claimed that the picture was true, giving their own version of the event. “He wants dressing in drag to be outlawed. He lived the 'gay' life in San Francisco w/Thiel some years ago. I have nothing against him doing that at all, but if the agenda is to make being gay punishable by law, then pointing out that he's a 'hypocrite' would be appropriate,” a second person wrote.

JD Vance’s controversial remarks

HRC and GLAAD have called out JD Vance for pushing the Protect Children’s Innocence Act, which wanted to stop kids from getting gender-affirming medical treatment and put strict punishments on those who broke the rules. Vance also didn't back the Respect for Marriage Act, which was all about defending marriages between people of the same sex and different races. Additionally, he has perpetuated harmful stereotypes, labeling LGBTQ individuals and their supporters as “groomers.”

In one of his past statements, the VP pick of Trump, as per NBC said, “The last thing the State Department should be doing is wasting its time and your tax dollars pushing far-left gender ideology.” He further added, “There are only two genders — passports issued by the United States government should recognize that simple fact. I am proud to introduce this bill to restore some sanity in our federal bureaucracy.”