JD Vance’s dramatic weight loss raises eyebrows online: ‘Sponsored by Ozempic,’ say netizens

JD Vance’s notable weight loss has sparked online speculation, with many attributing his transformation to the weight loss drug Ozempic. As images of the Ohio Senator’s slimmer frame circulate, the internet is abuzz about his 30-pound drop since his 2022 Senate campaign. Interestingly, a similar pattern is seen with Democratic nominee Tim Walz, who also underwent a dramatic weight loss after his respective election and appointment to office. JD Vance's Transformation Ignites Debate on Social Media(Pic- YouTube, AP)

JD Vance shares his dramatic weight loss journey

After multiple Hollywood A-listers and celebrities were scrutinized for using the so-called miracle weight-loss drug, Donald Trump’s vice-presidential pick, JD Vance, has also come under the spotlight following his latest revelation. In a recent interview with a Daily Mail reporter on the private jet dubbed “Trump Force 2,” the Ohio Senator disclosed that his decision to pursue weight loss was driven by his difficulty catching his breath while engaging in playful activities with his children.

"I tend to skip breakfast, whereas before I would have, like, you know, three waffles and scrambled eggs and bacon,” Vance went on to discuss how he made compulsory changes in his diet plan.

Also read: Boycott Dunkin’ Donuts trends as MAGA influencers rage over Rumble refusal: ‘It’s time to Bud Light'

Nonetheless, the Republican candidate for vice president also expressed concerns regarding the potential impact of the arduous 2024 campaign trail on his well-being. “Time will tell man,” he told the Mail. “In three months, maybe I’ll be a lot fatter.” However, shortly after the story surfaced, Vance, now a frequent target of internet criticism especially following his infamous "cat ladies" remark—became surrounded by claims regarding Ozempic.

JD Vance refutes Ozempic allegations

However, it appears that Trump's vice-presidential pick is well aware of how closely his every word is scrutinised. To preempt speculation, he emphasised that his weight loss was not due to any medication or drugs. He attributed his transformation to a traditional regimen of diet and exercise, clearly stating that he has not used any pharmaceutical aids. "I haven’t taken any drugs," he asserted. "Obviously, you eat a little bit less, but it's also just eating better.”

Also read: JD Vance’s wife Usha Chilukuri finally breaks silence on whether he wears eyeliner: ‘Always been jealous…’

But, seems like the critics were not happy with the explanation and continued with their theories. "Chubby Fat Faced JD Vance before his obvious Ozempic /Wegovy whatever Treatments, These GOP Trump MAGA Jerks are all Fake Phonies like his Fictional Hillbilly Book,” a social media user wrote.

"sponsored by Ozempic,” wrote another. "Just a few months until you are washed up and appearing in Ozempic ads at four in the morning,” one more chimed in backed by several others.

Tim Walz's weight loss

It appears that Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate, experienced a similar transformation prior to his entry into the political arena. In the year 2012, Walz set a New Year's resolution for the following year and achieved a remarkable weight loss of 85 pounds through a dedicated focus on physical exercise, as detailed by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. He adopted cycling and running as his primary forms of exercise, culminating in the completion of his first marathon in 2014.