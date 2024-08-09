JD Vance’s wife Usha Chilukuri finally breaks silence on whether he wears eyeliner: ‘Always been jealous…’

Usha Vance, wife of JD Vance, has finally clarified the long-running speculation about her husband’s eyeliner use. Since Donald Trump announced his VP pick at the RNC, the 40-year-old Ohio senator’s striking blue eyes have been a topic of widespread discussion, with many wondering if he’s wearing guyliner. Now, Usha has provided a definitive answer to the question that has intrigued so many. Usha Vance sat down with Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt for an interview, which will air on Monday morning. However, a clip of the recorded interview was released Sunday. She defended her husband, JD Vance, amid intense criticism over his "childless cat ladies" remark.(Getty Images via AFP)

Usha Vance speaks out about JD wearing eyeliner claims

“They’re all-natural,” Usha Vance, the Indian-American wife of JD Vance, confirmed in a recent statement to Puck News. “I’ve always been jealous of those lashes,” she added. Her comments follow a surge in Google searches about the secret behind Vance’s strikingly glossy, cerulean eyes. This interest has also led to TV show hosts and comedians taking jabs at the Vice Presidential hopeful, especially after his recent ‘cat ladies’ remarks.

Meanwhile, Usha’s clarification comes hot on the heels of mockery from Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong, who targeted Hillbilly Elegy author.

JD Vance gets targeted during ‘Comics for Kamala’

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have launched their presidential campaign, causing a noticeable shift in support toward the Democratic party nominee, potentially putting a dent in Trump’s MAGA campaign. During the "Comics for Kamala" fundraiser for Harris’s campaign, comedian Cecily Strong, alongside California Representative Eric Swalwell, made light of Vance’s appearance.

Strong, who worked with former SNL writers Katie Rich, Josh Patten, and Pete Schulz, crafted her jabs with them."JD Vance looks like a composite of every guy that’s called you a b***h on Bumble,” the comedian quipped.

The Ohio senator had previously attracted brutal criticism with his remarks about Americans without children, which included comments about Kamala Harris and other prominent female politicians. Taking another swipe at the politician, the panel poked fun at his mixed statements and said, “his rhetoric tells us to fear immigrants, while his eyeliner suggests we should panic at the disco.”

Donald Trump praised Vance’s striking look

Despite beginning his vice presidential campaign on shaky ground clouded by controversial past remarks, Vance remains Trump’s favourite choice. The former president not only trusts JD Vance’s capabilities but also admires his appearance, likening him to a younger Abraham Lincoln.

Trump never one to shy away from judging people based on their looks, has openly complimented Vance’s distinctive features, especially his “beautiful” blue eyes and prominent lashes. His thoughts on Vance's eyelashes fit into a bigger plan to make him seem more approachable, showing he's really trying to fix his image. Meanwhile, Vance, who has been actively working to polish his public image following a challenging debut, recently shared personal anecdotes in media interviews.