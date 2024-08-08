Will a desi President boost Indian quotient in US? Indian American weighs in on Kamala Harris as POTUS

The Indian community in the United States is facing a significant dilemma, particularly concerning the estimated 250,000 children of Indian immigrants who are compelled to self-deport due to the green card backlog. These children, often referred to as "Documented Dreamers," grow up in the U.S., attend American schools, and imbibe American values, yet face uncertain futures due to the prolonged and arduous immigration process. U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves at the stage during a campaign rally with her newly-chosen vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, U.S.,(REUTERS)

Green Card backlog: Indian Community's biggest nightmare in US

The green card backlog for Indian nationals is notoriously long, often stretching into decades. This delay is primarily due to the per-country cap that limits the number of green cards issued to any one country, irrespective of the demand. Given that Indian nationals, particularly those in the tech sector, are high-skilled and highly sought after, the demand far outstrips the supply. Consequently, many children of these immigrants, who have legally lived in the U.S. for most of their lives, find themselves at a crossroads when they turn 21. At this age, they "age out" of their dependent visa status and are forced to self-deport if they cannot secure an independent visa, a process fraught with difficulties and uncertainties.

Indian Communities' expectations from Kamala Harris

This situation is exacerbated by the lack of substantial policy changes despite the presence of high-ranking officials of Indian origin in the U.S. administration. As Kamala Harris, the current Vice President, and now the Democratic Party nominee for President, the expectations from the Indian community are even higher. Harris, whose mother was an Indian immigrant, symbolizes a bridge between the immigrant experience and American political power. However, her tenure has seen minimal progress in addressing the green card backlog and its dire consequences for the Indian community.

For instance, the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act, which aims to eliminate the per-country cap for employment-based green cards, has seen little progress. Despite bipartisan support, the bill has stalled in Congress, leaving the affected children and their families in a continued state of limbo. Furthermore, advocacy for Documented Dreamers has not translated into concrete policy, reflecting a gap between representation and action.

As Harris campaigns for the presidency, the Indian community looks to her with hopes of substantial reform. Her unique position as a child of immigrants and a prominent political figure places her in an ideal spot to champion immigration reform. Comprehensive changes are needed to address the systemic issues of the current system, ensuring that young, bright individuals are not forced to leave the only country they have ever called home. The future of thousands of potential contributors to American society hinges on such reforms, making it a critical issue for the upcoming election.

Atal Agarwal is the Founder of OpenSphere.ai and Legalbridge.ai that supports high skilled talent with US immigration and global mobility.