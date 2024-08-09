Newly released body cam footage reveals cops' split-second encounter with Trump assassin

Newly released body camera footage has shed light on the chaotic law enforcement response to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The footage was first obtained and featured by Fox News Digital. Officer's desperate bid to stop shooter caught on camera(Butler Township Police Department)

The footage begins with a local officer racing toward the building where the shooter had taken a rooftop position.

The officer, whose name has not been released, is seen being hoisted up by a fellow officer to peek over the roof. Lasting just a split second, as the officer quickly drops back down and retreats to the other side of the building. At this point, the officer’s body camera had not yet been activated, and there is no audio in the initial sequence, according to the Butler Township Police Department.

The officer then runs back to his vehicle, retrieves a long gun, and finally activates his body camera, capturing the audio as he directs other officers arriving on the scene. “This close. Bro, dude, he turned around on me,” the officer recounts to his colleagues.

When asked about the shooter’s location, he replies, “He’s straight up! Right where you picked me up, bro? He was on that left side.” He further describes the gunman as having “glasses, long hair. He’s got a book bag, he’s got mad s***.”

Cops were confused following Trump's assassination attempt

The video shows officers frantically attempting to reach the rooftop, with shouts for a ladder and efforts to hoist each other up. Eventually, some officers manage to get on the roof.

Another officer is heard questioning the absence of law enforcement on the rooftop.

The assassination attempt on Trump resulted in the death of 50-year-old former fire chief Corey Comperatore, and two other rally-goers were seriously injured. A bullet also grazed Trump's ear.

The shooter, Thomas Crrok, was ultimately killed by the Secret Service.

The footage also captures the officer who first encountered the shooter volunteering to be lifted back onto the roof, where he joins three heavily armed officers surrounding the shooter’s body.

One officer outside the building where the gunman was positioned exclaims, “I thought it was you! I thought you guys were on the roof!" He later laments, “Whenever they saw him … they should have called us earlier.”

A long trail of blood is also visible in the footage, and the officers handcuff the gunman while waiting for additional support. Near the end of the 26-minute video, an officer in camouflage is heard saying, “So much for a picture with Trump.”