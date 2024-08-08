Donald Trump's two supporters sustained injuries following an assassination attempt on the former President during his campaign rally in Philadelphia. One of these supporters, David Dutch, has now spoken out for the first time since his discharge from the hospital. David Dutch, a 57-year-old Marine, issued a statement through his lawyer on Wednesday night, thanking everyone for their support during his hospitalisation.(Facebook)

Dutch, a 57-year-old Marine, issued a statement through his lawyer on Wednesday night, thanking everyone for their support during his hospitalisation.

He received gunshot wounds to his chest and liver while he was standing behind the stage where Trump was speaking. He was initially placed in a medically-induced coma.

David Dutch and his family extend condolences to Comperatore's family

In a statement to Fox News, David and his wife, Sheree, expressed their profound gratitude for the tremendous amount of support they have received from friends and fellow Americans.

In addition, the Dutch family thanked the courageous men and women who saved his life, the medical staff at Allegheny General Hospital, the cops, the life flight crew, and those who are looking after him on his road to recovery.

They further extended condolences and prayers for the family of Corey Comperatore, who lost his life defending his wife and daughters from approaching gunfire during the rally and James Copenhaver, who was wounded by a bullet “while exercising his fundamental right to freely express his support for a political candidate at the rally”.

David Dutch hails Donald Trump

He then went to thank Trump, who did not back down in the face of danger from his fight to rebuild the United States and reestablish its status as the world's most powerful and economically sound country.

Dutch and Copenhaver, who suffered grave injuries, hired lawyers to “protect their best interests as they navigate the most challenging time of their lives”.

Copenhaver was struck in the arm and abdomen, according to his attorney, who stated that the man continues to recuperate at a rehabilitation facility.

A 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at Trump's rally, killing 50-year-old Corey Competore, the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department. The FBI is still looking into Crooks' motivation.