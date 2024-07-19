Trump pays tribute to shooting victim Corey Comperatore, but netizens highlight major blunder: ‘You’re are disgraceful’

Donald Trump on Thursday honoured the firefighter who was shot and killed during an assassination attempt on the former President at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump also showed the audience what he claimed to be a million-dollar cheque for Comperatore's family as well as for the two victims who were seriously injured in the incident.(X)

On the fourth and last day of RNC in Milwaukee, Trump accepted the Republican nomination for presidential race in November. During the event, the former president mentioned the demise of Corey Comperatore, informing that he spoke to the Comperatore family. He then kissed a firefighter's helmet displayed placed on the stage. However, the last name on fireman’s coat was misspelled as, "Compertore".

Paying tribute to Comperatore, 50, who lost his life defending his family from firing, Trump requested a moment of silence.

“Tragically the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans, Corey Comperatore, unbelievable person, everybody tells me,” he said.

Calling him incredible former fire chief, Trump remarked: “He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets. He went right over the top of them and was hit. What a fine man he was.”

Trump also showed the audience what he claimed to be a million-dollar cheque for Comperatore's family as well as for the two victims who were seriously injured in the incident.

As of Thursday night, the official GoFundMe effort for the shooting victims had raised almost $5.3 million.

Social media pinpoints the mistake

While Trump's expression of gratitude and recognition to Comperatore was quite touching, some on social media noticed a quite significant mistake.

One X user posted a picture of Trump standing next to the gear and helmet with a caption, “Wow.” “They spelled fallen trump rally-goers Corey Comperatore’s name wrong.”

Kyle Griffin of MSNBC also called attention to the typo.

One of the X users even said, “Trump doesn’t give a shit about anyone other than himself.” In contrast to this, another wrote: “You’re are disgraceful- this is Corey’s actual uniform. Corey is a hero and Trump honored him - and raised $6.3mill for him and the other families - awesome to see. #MAGA”

It was later confirmed that the Buffalo Township fire department stitched his name on the jacket. The department told CBS News that this was done on purpose because the jacket could only accommodate a limited amount of letters.

After Thomas Matthew Crooks fatally shot Comperatore, the deceased's family issued a statement, expressing gratitude for heartfelt messages and support they received from the people around the world. “We thank the countless people who have prayed for us throughout the past week.”