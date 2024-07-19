‘God is among us’: Tucker Carlson hails Trump as ‘leader of a nation' at RNC after declaring ‘I hate him passionately’

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday relished his return to the prime time as he addressed the Republican National Convention (RNC) on the fourth and final night on Thursday. In his speech, Carlson praised a man about whom he had previously declared, “I hate him passionately.” Tucker Carlson speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)

Carlson lauded as the ex-President as “the bravest man” before Trump accepted the Republican nomination for presidential race. The RNC event came after Trump faced an assassination attempt on Saturday while giving a speech at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. While Trump suffered ear injury, two rally participants were seriously wounded and one rally-goer was killed in the shooting incident.

Despite the bullet wound, Trump stood firmly and raised his fist to say “fight” to the assembled crowd.

Condemning the assassination attempt on Trump, Carlson said: “When he stood up after being shot in the face, bloodied, and put his and up, I thought at that moment, that was a transformation.” He went on to say that Trump was “no longer a man” but a “divine intervention”. “The effect that it had on Donald Trump, he was no longer just a political party’s nominee or a former president or a future president. This was the leader of a nation,” he continued, garnering cheers from the crowd.

“I think that's enough, God is among us right now,” he declared.

Carlson further stressed on the qualities of a leader and mentioned that “it’s not a title. It’s organic.” He even hinted at election rigging in two brief remarks about 2020 during his convention speech.

After his less than fifteen-minute speech, Jesse Walters, the FNC time slot substitute for Tucker Carlson, quipped, “That was Tucker Carlson, you may remember him from the eight o'clock hour here.”

What was Carlson's previous stand on Trump?

It was discovered last year that Carlson had made a number of offensive remarks against Trump in private. Texts that were part of Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News reveal that Carlson verbally attacked the former president on multiple occasions.

After Trump lost the 2020 election, he texted a staff member on January 4, 2021, saying, “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights.”

Responding to the staff member's reply, Carlson said, “I hate him passionately.”