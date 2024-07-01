Tucker Carlson makes big claim over Barack's ‘disingenuous’ tweet supporting Biden: ‘Obama is telling people….’

Tucker Carlson has made a major claim after former US President Barack Obama released a statement supporting Joe Biden in the wake of his lackluster debate performance. Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News host, alleged that Obama has been telling people in private that Biden cannot win. (AP)

As the Democrats and critics were seeking Biden's withdrawal from the race, Obama in a social media post referred to the debate catastrophe as an awful night. “Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary forks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself,” he wrote.

But Carlson, a former Fox News host, alleged that Obama has been telling people in private that Biden cannot win. He credited "an unusually good source" for his claim.

“Obama’s tweet supporting Joe Biden was disingenuous. In private, Obama is telling people Biden can’t win, and he is therefore in favor of an open convention. Obama will not say whom he supports, nor as of yesterday afternoon had he met personally with Biden to deliver the message,” the right-wing commentator wrote on X.

He further stated that ties between the Obamas and the Bidens have never been warm, blaming First Lady Jill Biden.

“Relations between the Obamas and the Bidens have never been warm. At times they’ve been hostile. But recently they’ve deteriorated further, mostly due to Jill Biden. In the hours and days after the debate, she kept her husband cloistered away from anyone who might convince him to drop out.”

He called Jill “the driving force” behind Biden's reelection campaign just like 2020 “when other members of the family (including Biden’s sister Val) considered him too impaired to run.”

Hitting out at Gretchen Whitmer, he went on to say, “The next generation of potential Democratic candidates understands all this as an opportunity and they’re circling, particularly Gretchen Whitmer, who is promoting herself aggressively.”

Joe Biden receives bad news

Biden is lagging behind Trump in the 2024 election, especially among youngsters by about 15 points, according to AtlasIntel.

Ahead of potential rematch in November, Trump leads Biden by five points (45.5 percent to 40.3). The polling by 1,634 likely voters revealed that Trump is the overwhelming preference among voters between the ages of 18 and 29 (41.6 percent to 27). In previous elections, younger voters have shown their support to Democratic presidential candidates.