Putin mocks Tucker Carlson days after interview, says ‘I did not fully enjoy…’

Days after his interview with Tucker Carlson, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the experience as unsatisfactory. In a scathing new interview with Pavel Zarubin, Putin said, “Sincerely speaking, I didn’t fully enjoy this interview.” The former Fox News host interviewed Russia's top leader last week, where the latter gave lengthy monologues. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an interview with U.S. television host Tucker Carlson in Moscow, Russia, February 6, 2024, in this still image taken from video released February 8, 2024. Courtesy of Tucker Carlson Network/Handout via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

Russian president mocks Tucker Carlson interview

Reflecting back on the interview, Putin said, “To be honest, I thought that he would behave aggressively and ask so-called sharp questions.” “I was not just prepared for this, I wanted it because it would give me the opportunity to respond in the same way,” he added, according to a Google translation of the transcript posted on the Kremlin website.

Despite expressing his dissatisfaction, Putin appreciated Carlson's “patience.” “He tried to interrupt me several times, but still, surprisingly for a Western journalist, he turned out to be patient and listened to my long dialogues, especially those related to history,” Putin said.

“Didn't give me a reason to do what I was ready for. Therefore, frankly speaking, I did not fully enjoy this interview. But he strictly followed his plan, and he fulfilled his plan. But how meaningful it was in the end is not for me to judge. It is the viewers, listeners, or perhaps readers of the received material who must draw their own conclusions,” the Russian president added.

During the two-over interview, Putin delivered lengthy monologues, barely allowing Carlson to get his word in. The Russian leader even took a jibe at US President Joe Biden during his interview with the pro-Kremlin journalist. Putin described Biden as "more experienced, predictable, an old-school politician."

However, Putin also added, “We will work with any US president who the American people have confidence in.” He also said that he would prefer to see Biden's presidency continue over Trump, per Politico.