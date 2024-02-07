 Tucker Carlson to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, raises eyebrows - Hindustan Times
News / World News / US News / Tucker Carlson in Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, claims 'Americans have a right to know…'

Tucker Carlson in Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, claims ‘Americans have a right to know…’

ByVertika Kanaujia
Feb 07, 2024 10:05 AM IST

Former Fox anchor Tucker Carlson is in Moscow to interview Russian President, says ‘You’ve never heard his voice. That’s wrong…’

Tucker Carlson, former Fox anchor and now a far-right pundit, has finally ended all the speculations and confirmed that he is indeed in Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin. The news has raised eyebrows in America and sparked debates with many accusing him of acting as a propaganda tool for the Kremlin.

Tucker Carlson kicks off a storm with Moscow visit

Amidst the social media buzz, Carlson's visit to Moscow has become a spectacle. His itinerary, which reportedly included visits to the renowned Bolshoi ballet and fine dining establishments has fueled criticism that he is lending credibility to Putin's narrative. Russian media, however, celebrated Carlson as a celebrity “speaking the truth.”

In a post on X, Carlson addressed the American public, framing the upcoming interview as an opportunity to unveil the "truth" about the Ukraine war. He claimed that Western media had presented a distorted view, filled with lies, and asserted that Americans had a right to hear Putin's perspective.

“Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now,” Carlson said in the four-minute video recorded in Moscow and teasing the interview. “You’ve never heard his voice. That’s wrong. Americans have a right to know all we can about a war they’re implicated in, and we have the right to tell them about it,” he continued.

“Western governments by contrast will certainly do their best to censor this video. They are afraid of information they can’t control.”

How and when to watch Vladimir Putin and Tucker Carlson interview

Carlson declared his intention to post the interview "uncensored" on his own website, TuckerCarlson.com, hinting at support from X owner Elon Musk. He has not announced the date and time for the interview. He even accused the U government of spying on him to stop the Putin interview

Also Read: Tucker Carlson alleges Biden administration spied on him to stop Putin interview, White House refutes it as ‘ridiculous’

In the X post, Carlson didn't mince words. He criticized Western media for alleged corruption and accused Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, of participating in orchestrated propaganda rather than genuine journalism. His portrayal of Zelenskiy's interviews in the U.S. as "fawning pep sessions" aimed at influencing U.S. involvement in the conflict added another layer to the ongoing narrative.

As Carlson prepares to air his exclusive interview with Putin, the controversy surrounding his Moscow escapade continues, leaving many to ponder the implications of his role in shaping public perceptions of the Ukraine war.

Tucker Carlson's controversial background

However, Carlson's controversial history, including his departure from Fox News following the amplification of Donald Trump's false claims, added complexity to his Moscow venture. The on-air dissemination of untruths led to a hefty defamation lawsuit against Fox, raising questions about Carlson's credibility.

Since parting ways with Fox, Carlson has found a platform on X, where his shows, often conspiracy-laden, have covered a range of topics, from UFOs to disgraced figures like Russell Brand and Andrew Tate. His propensity for extremist and bigoted language, especially regarding immigration, has further fueled the controversy surrounding his Moscow expedition.

