Tucker Carlson's first public appearance after Fox News departure - Will he address controversy?

ByPrapti Upadhayay
May 04, 2023 04:46 AM IST

Tucker Carlson to make first public appearance after his dismissal from Fox News at a charity event in Alabama.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is back in the news again, this time for his upcoming appearance at a charity event in Alabama. The event, which is being held to benefit adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, is being organized by Rainbow Omega, a Christian-centric organization that believes in the “sanctity, dignity, and worth of each person.”

FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., July 31, 2022. A racist text message from Tucker Carlson is what helped drive the commentator's ouster from Fox News, The New York Times reports. The Times says that in a text uncovered as part of a recent defamation lawsuit, the former Fox host lamented how supporters of former President Donald Trump ganged up to beat a protester. “It's not how white men fight,” Carlson wrote. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
This will be Carlson’s first public appearance since his abrupt departure from Fox News last week. While the network claimed that they “mutually agreed” that it was time for him to leave, rumors have swirled about the real reason for his departure. Some have speculated that it was due to his controversial comments on race and immigration, while others have suggested that it was related to a lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems.

Regardless of the reason, Carlson has remained tight-lipped about his departure from the network. His only statement so far has been a low-resolution video where he promised to return in some fashion to discuss topics including “demographic change.”

Critics have accused Carlson of using “dog-whistle” racism in his rhetoric, and some have even accused him of undermining people with disabilities. However, the fact that he is speaking at a charity event for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities suggests that he may be trying to repair his image.

Tickets for the event range from $50 to $125, and it remains to be seen what Carlson will discuss in his speech. Given his track record, it’s possible that he will touch on controversial topics, but it’s also possible that he will take a more conciliatory tone.

The event is being held at the Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Alabama, and is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday. It’s unclear what Carlson’s long-term plans are, or what Fox News’ long-term plans are for the 8 p.m. timeslot he previously occupied.

Regardless, Carlson’s appearance at the Rainbow Omega fundraiser is sure to generate plenty of attention. Whether he will use the opportunity to address the controversy surrounding his departure from Fox News remains to be seen, but it’s clear that he has a lot of work to do to repair his reputation.

