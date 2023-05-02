In a move that sent shockwaves through the media world, Fox News’ top critic of U.S. support for Ukraine, Tucker Carlson, was recently fired from the network. The reasons behind his dismissal are not entirely clear, but some sources suggest that his outspoken criticism of American support for the country’s war against Russia may have played a role. The unexpected termination of Tucker Carlson from Fox News has raised speculation, with indications that his criticism of U.S. support for Ukraine could be a factor. Rupert Murdoch's call with Ukrainian President Zelensky adds intrigue, although its connection to Carlson's firing remains unclear.(AP, AFP)

What is known, however, is that media mogul Rupert Murdoch reportedly held a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in March, just weeks before Carlson’s firing. While details of the conversation are scarce, it is believed that the two did not discuss Carlson directly, and it remains unclear if the call had anything to do with his dismissal. Zelensky also recently held a call with Murdoch’s son and heir apparent, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

Senior officials with the Ukrainian government had previously voiced their objections to Carlson’s coverage, but it is not believed that Zelensky raised this issue during his conversations with the Murdochs. Instead, the focus of their discussions was reportedly on the war and the anniversary of the deaths of Fox News journalists last March.

Carlson’s firing immediately relieved pressure on key Capitol Hill Ukraine supporters, whom he had criticized on air and sometimes pressed behind the scenes to change their positions on the war. Texas Rep. Michael McCaul has been one of the most outspoken Republican supporters of U.S. support for Ukraine, but Carlson had taken issue with some of his comments in the past.

Washington has a long history of pushing out dissenting voices on issues of war and peace, and Carlson’s dismissal may be just the latest example of this trend. Russia's state media outlets have already offered Carlson a job on their networks, suggesting that his criticism of U.S. support for Ukraine may find a more receptive audience abroad.

The truth behind Carlson’s firing may never be fully known, but the move is likely to have significant implications for U.S. support for Ukraine and the ongoing conflict with Russia. As tensions continue to rise between these two nations, the role of the media in shaping public opinion will remain a topic of ongoing concern.