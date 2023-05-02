Dominion's legal war rages on - Fox News settlement is just the beginning, who's next on their hit list?

The recent settlement between Fox Corporation and Dominion Voting Systems left many people stunned when the news broke. The $787 million settlement was intended to resolve the defamation lawsuit Dominion had filed against the cable network giant, but it did not put an end to Dominion's pursuit of justice against other individuals and media outlets that played a role in spreading falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election. John Poulos, CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, and Dominion lawyers Davida Brook, Justin Nelson and Stephen Shackleford leave the courthouse after Dominion Voting Systems and Fox settled a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million, avoiding trial, over Fox's coverage of debunked election-rigging claims, in Delaware Superior Court, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

In a recent interview with Axios, Dominion CEO John Poulos, investor Hootan Yaghoobzadeh, and Susman Godfrey partner Stephen Shackelford, who is representing Dominion, shared details about the company's ongoing defamation suits. Dominion has filed lawsuits against NewsMax, One America News, and several high-profile Trump supporters, including Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell, and Patrick Byrne.

Poulos made it clear that Dominion will not rest until it holds accountable those who disseminated lies about the presidential election. "We have six more cases and we are completely aligned as we have been from the beginning," he said. Shackelford added that the settlement with Fox should be seen as a warning to the other defendants, saying, "We are serious about exposing the truth, and we are serious about accomplishing full compensation and justice for Dominion."

Although the settlement did not require Fox to issue an on-air apology, the internal messages that were uncovered during the lawsuit revealed that executives and hosts at Fox knew that Trump and his allies were lying but gave them airtime anyway. The case also shone a light on the lack of journalistic standards used by some media outlets and personalities.

The recent firing of Tucker Carlson by Fox News raises questions about its connection to Dominion, as redacted messages reveal Carlson's offensive remarks about Fox executives. Meanwhile, other anchors like Maria Bartiromo, who spread Trump's lies, remain employed. Yaghoobzadeh expressed doubt about the awareness of Fortune 500 CEOs regarding the lack of journalistic standards on the show. "If they're deciding to go on that show after understanding all that information, I'm not one to judge these things, but I certainly wouldn't go on that show," he said.

In response to the settlement, Fox News referred to a previous statement in which it acknowledged rulings "finding certain claims about Dominion to be false" and claimed that the settlement "reflects Fox's continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards."

Although the settlement between Dominion and Fox took many by surprise, it is clear that Dominion is not finished pursuing justice against those who spread lies about the presidential election. The ongoing lawsuits against media outlets and individuals demonstrate that Dominion is committed to holding people accountable for their actions, and as Poulos said, they will not stop until they achieve justice.