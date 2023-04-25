'Goodbye Mother-Tucker' Late-Night show hosts won't let Carlson leave with grace

On US television, it was a night to laugh, rejoice and roast former Fox News host Tucker Carlson who was unceremoniously removed by his boss Rupert Murdoch. Late-night show hosts didn't miss the glorious opportunity to call out controversial reign and hail it as best news for US media and democracy. Fox News announced on Monday that Tucker Carlson, its most popular prime-time host, is leaving the network.(Twitter)

On CNN's Reliable Sources, Oliver Darcy claimed, there is more to Tucker's exit than meets the eye, “We know the basic contours of how the decision was made (Lachlan Murdoch and Suzanne Scott came to agreement Friday evening about canceling Carlson's show and informed him on Monday morning, just before publicly announcing the news). But we are unable to say definitively, for now, what led to the firing of one of the most powerful figures in modern American media and politics.”

He went on to add, "One veteran television news executive told me that they believed the decision came down to a straightforward calculation by the Murdochs: Risk versus reward. "There's a lot of drama and intrigue, but this is always about managing risk vs reward," the person said."

Jimmy Kimmel responded with, ‘Goodbye Mother-Tucker’ tweet, uploading a video of Tucker's hilariously controversial mashup.

On The Daily Show, host Desi Lydic didn't mince her words to state why Tucker should have been worried about Australians (Rupert Murdoch is Australian origin) taking away ‘our’ jobs rather than Mexicans.

Blaze TV's Glenn Beck, claiming it will kill Fox News.

Whoopi Goldberg's show, The View panelists even did a wave and led the crowd in singing “GOODBYE.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON