Jill Biden's ex-husband slams her for allegedly pushing Biden to run post debate setback; ‘not the person i married’

After President Biden's widely criticised debate performance on Thursday night, First Lady Jill Biden's public support for him has sparked controversy among Democrats. They are now advocating for a change in presidential candidacy. She is now under scrutiny from Democratic donors for not advising the President to withdraw from the 2024 race. And now, her ex-husband Bill Stevenson expressed disappointment, suggesting that Jill Biden has changed a lot seemingly joining the chorus of people slamming her for pushing the prez for rerun. U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden laugh as they pick up an order from a Waffle House in Marietta, Georgia, after participating in a presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 28, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz(REUTERS)

Jill Biden’s ex-husband calls out first lady for pushing prez to stay in race

In a candid statement to the Post, Bill Stevenson remarked, 'The Dr. Jill Biden I've seen on TV in the last five years is not the same person I married or even recognize.' The first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump at CNN's headquarters in Atlanta saw Trump easily declared the winner. Biden faced criticism for what were seen as embarrassing gaffes, raising concerns about his fitness to continue in the race, including fumbling, a raspy voice, and moments where he appeared lost and struggled to remember his points.

Also read: Ex-doctor for Obama, Trump claims Biden ‘likely suffers from Cognitive disease,’ must resign for national security

“She’s matriculated into a completely different woman.” Stevenson who was married to the First Lady from 1970 to 1975 added to his statement.

The First Lady's ex-husband once supported Biden in his bid for vice-president alongside Barack Obama in 2008 and for a seat in the US Senate in 1972. However, in 2020, as Biden embarked on his campaign for the presidency, he leveled allegations against Biden, accusing him of being a ‘home wrecker.’

Bill Stevenson speaks out after Biden vs Trump debate

Adding further he said, “I just don’t understand why she is so adamant about defending him and keeping him in the race since it appears that he’s struggling.” After praising his ex-wife’s former abilities and recalling how he watched her grow, he expressed his disbelief to see her “front and center in the middle of this battle.”

Also read: Tropical storm Beryl gains strength in Atlantic, potential hurricane eyes Caribbean by Sunday

A vocal Trump supporter, he previously alleged that Jill and Biden's relationship began while she was still married to him in 1974. However, the couple has consistently maintained that they met on a blind date in 1975 after Jill had separated from Stevenson.

“I’ve been proud of her at certain moments. I have no hard feelings … I’m just surprised to see her front and center in the middle of this battle after flying under the radar for so many years. She’s always been very driven. People say she’s the one who wants to be president now," he cont