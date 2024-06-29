Tropical storm Beryl gains strength in Atlantic, potential hurricane eyes Caribbean by Sunday

Tropical Storm Beryl has emerged as a potential hurricane threat as it gains strength in the Atlantic, raising concerns for the Caribbean islands. The storm, the second to form in the Atlantic Hurricane season, has been gaining momentum since Friday and is forecasted to potentially become a hurricane by Sunday. Meteorologists are cautioning about f heavy rain and high winds for the region, urging residents to make necessary preparations. Beryl is currently situated over 1,100 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands and is moving westward. Tropical Storm Beryl poses a growing hurricane threat in the Atlantic, particularly for the Caribbean islands. Forecasted to intensify into a hurricane by Sunday, Beryl may bring heavy rain and strong winds,

Tropical storm Beryl to turn hurricane by Sunday

The National Hurricane Center reports that the storm is presently advancing at around 18 miles per hour, with its highest wind speeds reaching 40 miles per hour. By the afternoon of Sunday, it might grow into a full fledged destructive weather phenomena. It is expected to affect the Windward Islands by either late Sunday or early Monday, with predictions indicating rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches on the islands and Barbados. The NHC confirms that there is a 100% chance the system will develop into a tropical cyclone.

"A relatively quick westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the system is expected to move across the Windward Islands late Sunday night and Monday," NHC said via Fox 35.

The forecast of Beryl and other disturbances in Atlantic

Authorities have announced that Beryl is set to evolve into a typhoon when it attains winds of 74 mph for an extended period. The forecasted 3 to 6 inches of rain might result in waterlogging in at-risk regions. Its expected route covers the Caribbean, with a possibility of heading towards Central America or the Gulf of Mexico, and then possibly towards Texas or Mexico. However, it's unlikely to curve towards Florida.

In addition to Tropical Storm Beryl, two different regions in the Atlantic are under monitoring. A disturbance in the northwest Caribbean could lead to significant rainfall in Central America, and a tropical wave originating from Africa could grow into a tropical storm as it moves across the sea.