George Clooney and Amal stroll hand in hand after five-star dinner amid Emma Roberts' 'nepo baby' attack

George and Amal Clooney were spotted hand-in-hand leaving a renowned St. Tropez restaurant this week. Known for their timeless style and philanthropy, the couple appeared relaxed and content after a luxurious five-star dinner. Amid previous speculation that their busy careers overshadow their marriage, their stroll through the scenic town offered a glimpse into their Riviera romance. This comes shortly after Emma Roberts dragged George into the nepotism-baby debate, insisting that figures like him should be ‘be called out on the same grounds.’ Actor/director George Clooney, right, is greeted by his wife Amal as he arrives in the ballroom at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award gala honoring him at the Dolby Theatre.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

George Clooney and Amal are out and about after a luxe dinner

Stepping out for a night on the town, George and Amal Clooney turned heads on their way to the prestigious Jardin Tropezina in St. Tropez. Amal, a lawyer specialising in human rights stood out in her flowing floral pink gown. The dress's layered design highlighted her shape, and a waistband detail added an elegant touch to her overall look. She sealed the look with nude heels, brown aviator sunglasses, and a small white handbag for a final detail.

George on the other hand complimented his stylish wife in a more laid-back yet refined outfit. He wore an unbuttoned white polo shirt with grey pants, showcasing his easygoing style. He completed his look with a beige blazer draped over one arm, brown sunglasses on his head and a smile on his face.

Inside George Clooney and Amal’s five-star dinner

The couple appears to be prioritising each other following reports that they have been living separately due to conflicting work schedules. The Clooneys indulged in an expensive meal and a bottle of wine at a restaurant crafted by Michelin-starred Chef Jean-François Piège, as per the Mirror. Currently enjoying their luxury vacation in St. Tropez, they seem unfazed after Emma Roberts took jabs at the filmmaker, questioning, 'Why is no one calling out George Clooney for being a nepo baby?' She referenced [his aunt] Rosemary Clooney as an icon.

What Emma Roberts said

The Scream Queen, Roberts in her interview with Vanity Fair during her podcast session, expressed her views on the current controversy regarding the allegations of a nepo baby on her career and described it as gendered. She said, “There’s two sides of the coin. People like to say, you know, you have a leg up because you have family in the industry. But then the other side to that is, you have to prove yourself more. Also, if people don’t have good experiences with other people in your family, then you’ll never get a chance.”

‘Why is no one calling out George Clooney’

Further proving her stance that young girls get it harder, Emma Roberts questioned, “Why is no one calling out George Clooney for being a nepo baby? [His aunt] Rosemary Clooney was an icon. I feel like young girls get it harder with the nepo baby thing. Like, I don’t really see people calling out sons of famous actors, not that they should be called out.”