Ben Affleck quietly moved his things out of his marital home with Jennifer Lopez while she was enjoying in Europe

Ben Affleck reportedly cleared out all his belongings from the shared LA mansion with Jennifer Lopez while she was in Europe. The singer recently returned from her week-long vacation, trying to 'reflect on marriage' and prioritising her personal time, while Affleck remained in LA, bonding with his kids as usual. The report surfaced a day after Lopez was photographed stepping inside her husband’s production office upon her return from the trip. Recent images of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills spark speculation about the state of their relationship, with details of the opulent property circulating online.

It has been more than a month since The Accountant star has been living separately from the Jenny From The Block singer. Following this, their marital woes and split rumours skyrocketed. However, the couple’s constant display of their engagement rings led everyone to believe they were still trying to work things out. Last week, while Lopez was in Italy and enjoying the Parisian sun, Affleck quietly packed up his belongings and left their marital mansion in Beverly Hills. The same mansion was listed for sale on a real estate site a few days ago, indicating it is back on the market. Affleck undertook these actions while the singer was vacationing with friends and family, relaxing and having fun.

A source told People, “Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now.” The Hollywood A-lister currency stays at a rental property close to his ex Jennifer Garner’s house which reportedly costs him around $100,000 a month. Another source added, "He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

Ben and Jen reunite in his LA office

Yesterday, a seemingly downcast Lopez was spotted entering Affleck's office in West Hollywood, where they both maintain separate spaces, a few hours apart. The production company co-owned by Matt Damon reportedly had JLo scheduled for two projects. Speculation about Lopez and Affleck's marriage has intensified in recent weeks after they were not seen together for over a month earlier this year. The $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, once dubbed the lovebirds’ paradise after they rekindled their year-old romance and married in 2022, has been shared by them since June 2023 before recently returning to the market.

“Jenny has had enough, and she really tried, but she can do no more,” an insider earlier told Daily Mail claiming that the marriage is “not getting any better; it’s worse.”