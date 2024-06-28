Jennifer Lopez spends time with Ben Affleck at his production office, set to star in two films; ‘business or love on?’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's paths crossed again recently, this time at his production company. The singer, fresh off her European vacation where she was spotted spending time with friends and family without her husband in sight, was seen entering Artists Equity, the production company co-founded by Affleck and Matt Damon. The reunion comes amid their marital woes. Reports claim that J.Lo and Affleck have been living separately, with the duo seeking time to ‘reflect on their marriage.’ Jennifer Lopez revealed why she walks a step behind Ben Affleck.

JLO spends time with Ben Affleck

The Jenny from the Block singer was spotted driving to Ben Affleck's production office in Los Angeles on Wednesday. She was sporting a red top and sunglasses. According to TMZ, Affleck arrived around 10 am in a suit, carrying a duffel bag over his shoulder.

Interestingly, the two were photographed arriving separately. After spending some time at the office, Lopez left and drove home. The evening prior, Affleck was observed leaving the same place, clearly putting his wedding ring back on after removing it during an outing with his daughter Violet.

Are J.Lo and Affleck back or just a business move?

The Hollywood A-listers, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who rekindled their romance and married in 2022, are facing rumours of marital trouble. Reports suggest they've been living separately while their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion is back on the market. People claims Lopez isn't currently filming any projects, but is attached to star in two upcoming films, Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman, produced by Affleck's company, Artists Equity.

This difference has led some to doubt the true intention of their reunion – was it a real revival of romance, or merely a strategic decision to oversee their individual professional paths while working together on future endeavours?

JLO is back from her European gateway

Jennifer Lopez, who recently put her million-dollar, 2025 Las Vegas residency on hold, enjoyed a luxurious solo vacation in Italy and France. She spent time basking in the sun and took some stunning photos of herself, then ventured into the local bazaars with pals, where she even got a dress named after her. Continuing her jet-setting ways, J.Lo took a front-row seat at the prestigious Christian Dior fashion show in Paris on June 25th.